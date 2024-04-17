Man Shocked as Job Interviewer Offered Only $12 per Hour; Here’s What Netizens Said

In a recent TikTok video that has since gone viral, a man shared his surprising encounter while applying for a job at T.J. Maxx. Under the username @sobeatmyass, the applicant recounted his interview experience, expressing his initial eagerness to work at the store until he learned a crucial detail about the role. During the interview, which took place at a T.J. Maxx store in Pennsylvania on April 11, the applicant was stunned to discover that the offered salary for the position was a mere $12 per hour, paid every week.

"Everything went well until the end when he told me that they pay $12 an hour and they get paid every week," the applicant disclosed in the TikTok video. Upon learning about the salary, the applicant's enthusiasm quickly dissipated. "So I was like 'yeah... I'm not taking that f****** job'," he concluded. T.J. Maxx, a prominent retail chain with over 1,000 stores across the United States and Canada, offers varying pay rates depending on the position. Sales representatives may start at $9.50 per hour while assistant store managers could earn up to $23.19 per hour.

The TikTok user, known as @sobeatmya, resides in Pennsylvania, where the basic minimum wage, as per the US Department of Labor, stands at $7.25 per hour. Despite initial disappointment with the offered salary, @sobeatmya ultimately decided to accept the job, sparking considerable debate among his TikTok followers. One follower advised pragmatism, stating, "Do you have a job already? If not, take the job until you find something else. Some money is better than no job."

While some acknowledged the value of hourly pay, another user recommended that @sobeatmya embrace the wage offer, humorously remarking, "They about to have you assembling all the furniture," accompanied by a laughing emoji. They further commented, emphasizing, "But seriously, if you don't have another job lined up, consider accepting the $12 offer and continue searching until you secure something better."

Following the unsettling revelation, the perplexed TikToker has turned to his video audience for advice, expressing uncertainty about how to navigate the predicament. Presently, it seems that he has refrained from engaging with any of the comments left by fellow TikTok users. Among the suggestions provided by commenters were strategies for handling the situation while some expressed surprise at the expectation of a higher hourly wage.

While @MahriahLee shared, "I got hired there to work weekends only. Tell me why I trained one day and then that week they left me a VM saying 'we can’t train on weekends.'" @౨ৎ zoe ౨ৎ expressed, "I just say sorry I accepted another job knowing darn well I don't." Meanwhile, @PSA_QQ remarked, "It is wild." On another note, @baebe24 mentioned, "I worked for their sister store Marshall’s and it was pretty cool. They have different departments" while @x.mochi revealed, "McDonald’s in my area Seattle pays 23-26 an hour." Adding to the conversation, @Flower inquired, "What state is this in cause minimum wage is $17 in Cali I think!" In response, @Alana Shendelman advised, "Negotiate!nConcurrently, @thirdeyegyrl offered, "Do you have a job already? If not, take the job until you find something else. Some money is better than no job." While @Mom Hustle reflected, "Well, my first job in 2005 was $6.25 an hour and I got nickel raises lol. I don't know your situation, but it's better than nothing," @Person advised, "Literally just look for another job while working there because at least it's something. 90 days can go on resume." Meanwhile, @V suggested, "If you really don’t care, tell them you’ve received another offer for? 14/15? Whatever and ask if they can match it. If not, you can part ways more amicably."

