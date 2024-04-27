Woman Hands an Itemized $72 Bill to Her Sister for Looking after Her Niece; Netizens Outraged

She wrote that her sister needed to pay the amount by April 30 or else she would need to pay interest.

Sibling rivalry is pretty common and in most instances, petty. However, in a recent viral case, two sisters seem to be at odds over a bizarre issue. The TikTok creator named Jessica (@xo.jessyy) made a video sharing how she charged her sister for looking after her daughter over the weekend. The interaction which involved an itemized bill has gone viral on TikTok with several replies going back and forth between the sisters.

Sibling rivalry (representative image) | Unsplash | Photo by Obie Fernandez

In the video which now has over 434,000 views, Jessica explains that her sister dropped off her daughter as she had to attend some corporate event over the weekend. However, she did not provide her daughter with a backpack or any supplies so she had to provide for another mouth. She said she was “inconveniencing” her household to take care of her niece.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @xo.jessyy

Jessica then shows the screenshot of the “itemized statement” that she sent her sister for taking care of her daughter. She asked her sister to pay a total of $72 for various things, many of which were bizarre. She charged $10 for cleaning the bed after her niece peed on it. She said the charge was justified since she had to clean it up. She even charged for things like toilet flushes, apple juice, dinner, and more. At the end, she wrote that her sister needed to pay the amount by April 30 or else she would need to pay an interest.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @xo.jessyy

Jessica then goes on to show the response she got from her sister. Her sister sent Jessica a video of her daughter showing how her t-shirt was stained. The sister further claimed that her daughter was also sick for which she had to get medication. Normally, since the kid is sick, one would expect Jessica to let go of the bill. However, she doubles down on it by taking off the cost of the t-shirt and medicine saying that her sister now owed her $27.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @xo.jessyy

Her sister also posted a reply of her own which is also going viral with over 2 million views. In the video, she calls the babysitter the worst aunt ever. She says the entire statement is ridiculous and she doesn’t get it.

Viewers were fairly baffled by Jessica’s actions and several of them called her out. One viewer (@carolina.barcelo) questioned how the creator grew up as a sister because she would take her brother’s son any day as her own and charge nothing. To this, Jessica said that’s not how it works for her.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @xo.jessyy

Jessica even replied to her sister’s video justifying her actions. She goes on to take her sister’s video in context and replies to everything she says. In the video which amassed over 2.3 million views as of writing, Jessica says that she doesn’t get why everyone was mad about her charging the amount she fairly deserved.

However, all of it appears to be an elaborate joke as Jessica is an amateur comedian. Her bio on TikTok clearly states that her content is satire and everything should not be taken seriously. This was also confirmed in one of the comments of the original video, where Jessica admitted that it was all a skit.

For more such entertaining skits and content, follow Jessica (@xo.jessyy) on TikTok.