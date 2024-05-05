Subway Manager Shares Frequent Call-Out Woes, Sparks Debate Over Wages and Workplace Morale

In a recent TikTok video, Amanda Marks (@amarx76), a newly appointed Subway store manager, expressed frustration over the frequent call-outs from her staff, sparking a debate among viewers. Marks, donning Subway attire, talked about the challenges of holding a managerial position. "Every single day since I’ve been here, people have called in," she vented, citing examples of multiple call-outs throughout the week. Her exasperation was palpable as she described the situation as "the worst part about being the store manager."

The video garnered significant attention, amassing 155,000 views and eliciting over 300 comments, with viewers sharply divided on the authenticity of Marks' complaint. Some sympathized with her plight, acknowledging the disruption caused by absenteeism in the workplace. However, others questioned the underlying reasons behind the high rate of call-outs, suggesting potential issues with workplace morale and compensation.

One key aspect that sparked discussion was Subway's pay scale. According to ZipRecruiter, the average wage for Subway workers in Texas is $14.25 per hour while recent controversies emerged over the introduction of tips in stores. Despite the potential for additional earnings through tips, some argued that the base wage might not be sufficient to incentivize employees to prioritize their work commitments. A Reddit post by a Subway worker, claiming to earn "$15 plus tips" highlighted the discrepancy between actual wages and perceived value.

As viewers weighed in on Marks' predicament, suggestions emerged on how to address the issue of frequent call-outs. Some proposed implementing consequences for absences, such as reducing hours in the subsequent week, to discourage such behavior. Others recommended holding team meetings to identify and address underlying concerns contributing to the trend. @Adam Merritt empathized, acknowledging, "It’s so hard finding reliable employees." @Jessica Lynn echoed Marks' sentiment, describing the challenge of covering shifts, stating, "It really is the worst part because then we are made to kill ourselves covering those shifts if no one else can."

@Midge suggested a potential cause, musing, "Maybe you don’t pay them enough." In response to @Matt Robert's suggestion, Marks agreed, saying, "Great suggestion. We love our team meetings." @Maxxy Rainbow shared their experience, revealing, "As a manager, I almost never have call-offs, but my boss who everyone hated would always have people call out...it pays to be the nice manager."

Another user, @Name proposed a solution, stating, "One thing that worked at my old job to stop some of this...if you called out your hours, you got cut hard the next week. Stopped it pretty well." @Alison expressed empathy, admitting, "You’re not alone. I’m a manager at a country club and it’s a common problem! I wish there was a solution." @𝔇𝔢𝔧𝔞♡︎ expressed surprise, questioning, "Wait, you just let them? Here you have to put in at least 2 weeks' notice, you’ll be out and if you just don’t show up, you get fired unless it’s a last-minute cannot make it type thing." @Gemini shared their managerial approach, stating, "As a manager, no one can call off without a person to cover unless it’s an emergency and they have to prove that emergency."

