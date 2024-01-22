Walmart Managers Set To Get Huge Pay Hike From Next Month: Check Details

Representative Image of Jaime Vado fixing a display in the isle at a Walmart store | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Walmart is set to significantly boost the pay of its store managers from next month. The retail giant announced last week that US store managers will see the average salary increase from $117,000 to $128,000 a year. There will also be a bonus of up to 200% base pay for those who meet or exceed store targets and profits.

Also Read: Ohio Mom Claims Her 9-Year-Old Was Bullied At School For Not Owning a Stanley Tumbler

As per Walmart’s official release, the adjustments to the salary and the new bonus structure come as part of Walmart's strategy to invest in its front-line hourly associates. The average hourly pay, which was $17.50 in January of the previous year, is expected to exceed $18 with this change, as per reports.

“We see an investment in you as an investment in our culture, our core values, and in the day-to-day experience of every associate in every store. Investing in you is an investment in our future,” the official release to managers stated.

Representative Image | Getty Images | Photo by J.D. Pooley

Also Read: Walmart's Ice Cold Appreciation Has Left Employees and Netizens Baffled

With at least one Walmart located within 10 miles of 90% of the population, the retail giant has become a desirable workplace for many Americans. Due to its convenience and outstanding brand recognition, the company is thought to be a stable place for employment and advancement. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon also rose through the ranks from his first job of unloading trucks at a distribution center.

Doug McMillon, Walmart President and CEO, speaks at the Walmart annual formal business and shareholders meeting | Getty Images | Photo by Rick T. Wilking

Also Read: Multi-Million Dollar Online Refund Fraud Hits Retail Giants Walmart and Amazon

"Most of you — approximately 75% of our field management teams — began your Walmart careers in the hourly ranks. So did I," Cedric Clark, head of store operations for Walmart US, said in a note to managers that was posted on Walmart's corporate website.

Further, boosting pay could give a lift to the company's recruiting and retention efforts as well. Previously, applicant interest soared in UPS after the Teamsters union negotiated a pay package for delivery drivers worth about $170,000. These jobs have potentially become the only way to earn a six-figure income for people with no college degrees.

The new salary and bonus structure extends to all US store managers. The offer provides the employees with an opportunity to earn a hefty annual bonus of 200 percent. The new salary changes will take effect on February 1, Walmart told Business Insider.

As of 2024, Walmart employs about 1.6 million people in the US and operates over 4,600 retail locations, as per the Insider report. In the massive employee base, the store managers sit at the lowest end of the salary range. However, with the new changes, they are set to see the largest increases, jumping from $65,000 to $90,000, while the top end will remain at $170,000, the company told Insider.

Further, the existing bonus of 150% will also increase to put more focus on store profitability in addition to top-line sales. The company further said that these changes follow previous starting wage increases that are set to bring the US average hourly wage to more than $18.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Billionaire Businessman Jim Walton’s Net Worth?

What Is Walmart's Former Chairman Rob Walton's Net Worth?