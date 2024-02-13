Dad-Daughter Duo Calls Out Cetaphil for Using Their Idea in a Super Bowl Ad Without Crediting Them

Cetaphil, a skincare line recently released a Taylor Swift stimulating video promoting the Super Bowl where dad and daughter's distant relationship is fixed with the game. The commercial is being praised for its heartwarming message but on the other side, it is being criticized for copying the idea from social media. A girl who made videos with her stepdad pointed out the similarities in a series of videos and accused Cetaphil of totally copying the idea and not even giving her credit.

The video begins with the (white) dad watching the game, hoping that her daughter would watch with him. But ignoring him, the daughter goes into the room texting with headphones on. The dad later tries to initiate a conversation in the kitchen while she is heating a snack, but the daughter does not respond. She later goes upstairs to her room to do her skincare routine with Cetaphil and breaks into a smile when the TV announcer mentions “the most famous fan at the game” (referring to Swift's presence at the Super Bowl to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce). In the following scene, the dad walks to her room and hands her a 13 number (Swift's lucky number) red jersey and then playfully applies some moisturizer under his eyes like football players do before leaving the room.

In the Cetaphil ad, the daughter then dons the red jersey and relishes the Super Bowl ad with her dad. The commercial ends with the message “This season, dads and daughters found a new way to connect. Let’s celebrate that GAME TIME glow.”

The real-life girl and the step-dad duo were not at all happy with the commercial as they portrayed a “mixed race girl” with a white father which was pretty racist and the content of the video felt copied to which his father reacted and said, "You copied my daughter's content." The influencer further revealed that she wanted to believe that this was a coincidence or maybe a clash of ideas but when the father in the ad wore the cream under the eye just like her father did, she was sure and slammed the brand for not being creative. After a series of videos on her dad's reactions to the incident, Cetaphil finally reached out to them and made things right. Further, they acknowledged all her videos and gave her due credit and her father revealed that they will be taking in some of their brand campaigns.

Viewers were left in splits on several social media platforms. An X (formerly Twitter) user, Rachel Karten posted a side-by-side screenshot of the dad-daughter duo comparing it with Cetaphil's ad. She found huge similarities between the two videos and so did other users. After the brand copied the idea, the girl's dad started reading her morning news on NFL and Taylor Swift to which the girl hilariously reacted. Viewers of the video united on the platforms and one user @Jennifer commented, "Cetaphil is absolute garbage for doing this. Their skincare is trash too."

@Mom oof 6 commented, "Ohhhhh Cetaphil.... this is not a good look.... compensation immediately! Do better!" and @Duvi commented, "I thought of you immediately!!!!!" A lot of users sided with the duo, asking Cetaphil to either acknowledge or compensate them with the credits and appreciation. Cetaphil has to come out clear to save its brand and its customers.