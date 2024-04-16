Teen Wants to Go to Prom in a New Dress but Her Mom Disagrees; Here’s What Netizens Had to Say

This is the prom season, with most schools hosting prom events between late April and early June. During the various themed and special prom nights, teenagers are set to make core memories that will last forever. However, there may be a few heartbreaks as well which would leave people in tears. One such sad story was shared by a 17-year-old user (@ViolinistNovel3752) on the Reddit forum, “Am I The A—hole? (AITA?)” about her mom asking him to wear an old dress. The story divided the internet with people arguing about what the teen should have done.

Here's how prom dress negotiations went

This user who originally made the post on the forum where people ask others if they did something wrong (if they were the a-hole), said her mom wants her to wear her sister’s prom dress. She said that she had told her mom she didn’t want to wear the old dress as it was not her style and it wouldn’t match with her boyfriend’s outfit either. Her mom told her that she did not have enough money to buy her a new dress so the old one was the only option. However, the teen says that she had her savings and could afford to buy herself a new dress but her mom didn’t want that to happen either.

“She told me that she didn’t want me to do that because she wanted me to save my money,” the user said. So in the end, the user decided that if she wasn’t allowed to buy a dress of her choice, she simply wouldn’t go. This made her mom upset and she called her “selfish” and “unfair,” according to the post. “She’s mad at me right now and told me that I’m hurting her feelings by choosing not to go which I don’t necessarily see how,” the user said. She then took to the Reddit forum to gather opinions on whether she did the right thing by choosing not to go.

In a reply to one of the comments, the user further added that it was her senior prom and she did not go for her junior prom as she was still a sophomore then. Thus, the event held importance as she wanted to just go to the first prom event in her life.

A fair majority of users who read the post sided with the teenager. While several commented that she should be in charge of her savings, many had useful advice to share. One of the users (@PabloDabscovar) recommended she hit a thrift shop where dresses are available for a fraction of the price.

Meanwhile, several users were worried about her savings. One user (@Unholy_mess169) asked the poster if her mother had access to her savings because if she is so against the teen spending her savings, she may have already used it up. To this another user (@FrostyIcePrincess) added that they had seen way too many posts on Reddit where parents used their children’s savings.

In the end, a few users also supported the teen’s mother as well. One user (@Icy_Sky_7521) said that people were making wild guesses. The user said that her mom may just want her kid who is about to graduate and go off to college to not spend hundreds of dollars on a dress that she would wear only once, for a few hours. Given the current economic climate, the user said it was “smart financial advice.”

