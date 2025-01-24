ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to quit show after being weirded out by question

In his long run on the show, Harvey has come across the weirdest survey questions and answers but wasn't flustered.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey issuing the threat (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey issuing the threat (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Steve Harvey as the host of "Family Feud" stands out among the faces of other game shows since he brings an effortless wit and unmatched comic timing owing to his past as a comedian. Although Harvey has displayed expertise in handling curveballs from contestants, he is sometimes caught off guard and loses his cool. In one instance, an outrageous response to a cheap survey question almost made the host quit the show.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

During the episode, Harvey got noticeably grossed out for having to read the survey question, "Name something a cheap person might use their earwax for." While the question was disgusting enough to make Harvey cringe, he wasn't ready for the answers. At the buzzer, the first contestant named Derrick made the first guess, "food" which showed up as the seventh most popular answer. "You just tripped everybody out!" Harvey quipped at the answer.

Screenshot showing a bummed out Steve Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing a bummed out Steve Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next was Jamicia from the Kindell family who said, "Lotion". The answer also turned out to be on the board in the third spot winning them a chance to play. The Kindell family seemed to be on a roll with another answer, "glue" showing up on the board. It was then the turn of a player named Nate, who was simply at a loss for words. He missed out as the time ran out, but Harvey was visibly relieved. "That's what I was waiting on. Somebody who thinks like me!" Harvey said. 

Screenshot showing Nate failing to make a guess (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Nate failing to make a guess (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He added that he too had no answer to give, unlike the other players who were just ripping off answers. However, the next player did not please Harvey at all. When the question was passed on to Mo, he said,  "Brush your teeth," which pushed the host over the edge. "Let me explain something to you, if this is up here [on the answer board], Imma quit," Harvey threatened.

Screenshot showing Harvey issuing the threat (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey issuing the threat (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Luckily for the fans, the answer did not show up on the board and the family's following answer also missed the mark. Finally, the question went to the other team who won the round with the answer "chapstick". The horror did not end there for Harvey as things kept getting worse as he read out the remaining popular answers. They were, "lip balm, polishing/car, hair gel/hair wax, and candles".

 

Even the viewers took Harvey's side calling out the producers for featuring the question. "Sick earwax question. I would fire the person who wrote that item," @helgastafford318 wrote.

Screenshot of a comment criticizing the question (Image source: YouTube/@brandonhughes179)
Screenshot of a comment criticizing the question (Image source: YouTube/@brandonhughes179)

People were also disgusted by the answers. "I cannot even understand where these answers came from..!! I mean....who the heck?? Ugh.......I'm confused about what the human race is coming to," @drenfrow812 commented.

In another instance, the survey question was, "If they made a Steve Harvey costume for Halloween, what would it come with?" When a player answered with "bald cap" and it showed up on the board, Harvey said, "Family Feud sucks." However, things got wilder when the next constant said, "Big Nose". This made Harvey lose his cool. The host said, "If Big Nose is up there, Imma tear this damn, Imma tear the board down. We all will go home and the game will be over!"

 

