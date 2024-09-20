Robert Downey Jr. was appalled by what he saw on Wall Street in the ‘90s and oh, he didn't hold back

The 30-year old clip has resurfaced on social media and fans are going crazy over the actor's candour.

A clip of Marvel superstar Robert Downey Jr. from 1992 has resurfaced on social media. The viral clip shows a young Downey, in a totally different avatar, blown away after spending time in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan. Fans of the actor are loving the clip for Downey's candid rant about the Wall Street and people working there. The clip shared on X has crossed the 32 million mark and continues to draw attention.

In 1992, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a thing, Downey was involved in a documentary called "The Last Party," which covered the Democratic National Convention at the time. The event was held at Madison Square Garden in New York, and it saw Bill Clinton, who had been a long-term governor of the state of Arkansas, being nominated for president, The Street reported. The documentary that covered the event was filled with Downey's sarcastic commentary on the political environment and the situation in the country at the time. The young actor visited the Wall Street during the filming, covering how things go in the financial district.

After spending some time among the fast-paced lives of brokers and executives, Downey appeared perplexed and went on a rant. In the scene that resembles one from "The Wolf of Wall Street," Downey describes what he saw in very un-superhero-like language. “If money is evil, then that building is hell," Downey tells the camera. He goes on to say that the traders on the NYSE floor were "the most obnoxious group of money-hungry, low-IQ, high-energy, jackrabbit, ******’ wannabe-bigtime, smalltime sh**-talking, bothersome, irritating, immature mother******** I've ever had to endure for more than five minutes.”

Robert Downey Jr visiting Wall Street for a documentary in the early 90s pic.twitter.com/0er6mOQYtg — Film Facts 🎬 (@Factsonfilm) August 7, 2023

The commentary that resurfaced over 30 years later seems to be still resonating with people. Many appreciated their favorite actors honest opinions, claiming that his words mark the truth. "Oh, that’s why he was my mom’s favorite actor. I get it now," wrote one user, @froydinger. "And Wall Street has only gotten worse since then," added @CapCorgiTTV.

He just fueled my soul for the day. Thank you RDJ. pic.twitter.com/VdI24QUykB — Thought Criminal 🇺🇸 (@ThoughtCrimes80) August 7, 2023

Meanwhile, some also called out Downey to be hypocritical and alleged that he too came from privilege. "I’m sure his stocks for his retirement fund were being the guy behind him making him money. Another clueless actor," commented @DolphinVideoPro.

Then he got his first class ticket back to LA where a Mercedes picked him up and drove him back to his multimillion dollar mansion...that was all paid for by playing make believe a little better than other people can play make believe. — The Architect (@9400BCE) August 7, 2023

Robert Downey Jr. most recently appeared at the Emmy Awards. The 59-year-old star was nominated for the outstanding supporting actor in a limited series category for his performance on HBO’s "The Sympathizer" miniseries adaptation. While on the red carpet with wife Susan Downey as his date, the actor had a funny moment with the photographers. In a video captured by PEOPLE, Downey quipped at the photographers shouting at the couple to smile by saying, "I don't see you smiling!”

It wasn't just RDJ who had a sense of humor at the event. Lamorne Morris, who took the Emmy away from Downey, joked about how he had been a fan of the actor. While he admitted that he had Downey's poster up in his house, he asked him to “Please sign it. Seriously."