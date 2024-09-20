ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Robert Downey Jr. was appalled by what he saw on Wall Street in the ‘90s and oh, he didn't hold back

The 30-year old clip has resurfaced on social media and fans are going crazy over the actor's candour.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot from the X post @Factsonflm
Screenshot from the X post @Factsonflm

A clip of Marvel superstar Robert Downey Jr. from 1992 has resurfaced on social media. The viral clip shows a young Downey, in a totally different avatar, blown away after spending time in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan. Fans of the actor are loving the clip for Downey's candid rant about the Wall Street and people working there. The clip shared on X has crossed the 32 million mark and continues to draw attention.

Robert Downey Jr. attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures'
Robert Downey Jr. attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" | Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

In 1992, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a thing, Downey was involved in a documentary called "The Last Party," which covered the Democratic National Convention at the time. The event was held at Madison Square Garden in New York, and it saw Bill Clinton, who had been a long-term governor of the state of Arkansas, being nominated for president, The Street reported. The documentary that covered the event was filled with Downey's sarcastic commentary on the political environment and the situation in the country at the time. The young actor visited the Wall Street during the filming, covering how things go in the financial district.

Wall Street Sign stock photo | Getty Images
Wall Street Sign stock photo | Getty Images

After spending some time among the fast-paced lives of brokers and executives, Downey appeared perplexed and went on a rant. In the scene that resembles one from "The Wolf of Wall Street," Downey describes what he saw in very un-superhero-like language. “If money is evil, then that building is hell," Downey tells the camera. He goes on to say that the traders on the NYSE floor were "the most obnoxious group of money-hungry, low-IQ, high-energy, jackrabbit, ******’ wannabe-bigtime, smalltime sh**-talking, bothersome, irritating, immature mother******** I've ever had to endure for more than five minutes.”

 

The commentary that resurfaced over 30 years later seems to be still resonating with people. Many appreciated their favorite actors honest opinions, claiming that his words mark the truth. "Oh, that’s why he was my mom’s favorite actor. I get it now," wrote one user, @froydinger. "And Wall Street has only gotten worse since then," added @CapCorgiTTV.

 

Meanwhile, some also called out Downey to be hypocritical and alleged that he too came from privilege. "I’m sure his stocks for his retirement fund were being the guy behind him making him money.  Another clueless actor," commented @DolphinVideoPro.

 

Robert Downey Jr. most recently appeared at the Emmy Awards. The 59-year-old star was nominated for the outstanding supporting actor in a limited series category for his performance on HBO’s "The Sympathizer" miniseries adaptation. While on the red carpet with wife Susan Downey as his date, the actor had a funny moment with the photographers.  In a video captured by PEOPLE, Downey quipped at the photographers shouting at the couple to smile by saying, "I don't see you smiling!”

 

It wasn't just RDJ who had a sense of humor at the event. Lamorne Morris, who took the Emmy away from Downey, joked about how he had been a fan of the actor. While he admitted that he had Downey's poster up in his house, he asked him to “Please sign it. Seriously."

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Robert Downey Jr. was appalled by what he saw on Wall Street in the ‘90s and oh, he didn't hold back
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Downey Jr. was appalled by what he saw on Wall Street in the ‘90s and oh, he didn't hold back
The 30-year old clip has resurfaced on social media and fans are going crazy over the actor's candour.
3 hours ago
Woman learns her $4 thrift store vase is a 2,000-year-old Mayan artifact. She then did what felt right
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman learns her $4 thrift store vase is a 2,000-year-old Mayan artifact. She then did what felt right
The vase is now among the other artifacts that were dropped off anonymously, heading back to its homeland.
14 hours ago
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
ECONOMY & WORK
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
The celebrity wanted to help women in the criminal justice system who face unique challenges.
1 day ago
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
The large rock was later marked as a national treasure of Romania and placed in a museum.
1 day ago
His company accidentally paid him 330 times his salary due to HR error. He did what anyone would do
ECONOMY & WORK
His company accidentally paid him 330 times his salary due to HR error. He did what anyone would do
The man, who bagged over $180,000 due to an HR error, was told to return the money, but he had other plans.
1 day ago
Richard Branson's lesson from his ‘most notable failure’ is one every underdog should hear
ECONOMY & WORK
Richard Branson's lesson from his ‘most notable failure’ is one every underdog should hear
The Virgin Group founder has seen incredible success and a fair share of failures as well.
1 day ago
Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer
The Arkansas woman said that the trick helped her win a lottery prize twice.
2 days ago
Wheel of Fortune player misspells ‘Achilles’ and loses $1 million despite solving the puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel of Fortune player misspells ‘Achilles’ and loses $1 million despite solving the puzzle
The freshman lost it all when he had to pronounce "Mythological Hero Achilles".
2 days ago
California man buys a private island for $31,000 because it's cheaper than a house deposit in US
ECONOMY & WORK
California man buys a private island for $31,000 because it's cheaper than a house deposit in US
This was less than the median down-payment of $34,000 that Americans paid last year.
3 days ago
Guy invested $24 on Bitcoin in 2009 and forgot about it. Years later, he came back to a massive fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy invested $24 on Bitcoin in 2009 and forgot about it. Years later, he came back to a massive fortune
Since Bitcoins were stored in digital wallets, for the next whole day, Koch frantically searched for the password to his wallet. 
4 days ago
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
ECONOMY & WORK
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
Amid high interest rates and ballooning monthly mortgages, a photo of a mortgage payment slip from 1952 has baffled people.
4 days ago
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
ECONOMY & WORK
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
Ikea’s campaign showcased the towel's versatility and took a dig at high fashion by offering the product for much lower.
4 days ago
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
"Wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal"
4 days ago
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
ECONOMY & WORK
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
The six mile stretch nicknamed "Road to Nowhere" now sits as a popular tourist destination.
5 days ago
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
ECONOMY & WORK
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
The creator couple, who booked the room at Caesar’s Palace, claimed they were accidentally upgraded.
6 days ago
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
ECONOMY & WORK
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
Viewers were shocked to see the price difference between now and back then.
7 days ago
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
ECONOMY & WORK
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
"These companies are desperate to make you blame the employee for the extra cost instead of them accepting a slightly lower profit margin."
Sep 12, 2024
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
ECONOMY & WORK
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
"This is one of the best tips I can give as it has always worked for me," she said.
Sep 11, 2024
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
The man accidentally threw away the disk that had the Bitcoin, now worth roughly $482.1 million, in 2013.
Sep 11, 2024
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
ECONOMY & WORK
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
You need to look for the series date located on the right of the photograph of George Washington.
Sep 11, 2024