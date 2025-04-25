ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects multiple offers from judges to stick to her company's true worth

The founder didn't budge even an inch from the valuation that she found to be accurate.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Entrepreneurs arrive on "Shark Tank" seeking an investment to turn their innovative ideas into marketable products and to expand their businesses. But while the aim of intense negotiations is to clinch a good deal, some entrepreneurs prioritize their ideas and values more than funds. Sandra Velasquez, the founder of "Nopalera," walked into "Shark Tank" with confidence and left empty-handed, but with her head held up high as she refused to let the Sharks devalue the business she had built. Velasquez amazed the judges by turning down a multi-Shark offer for her skincare company as she felt she was worth more than what they had to offer.

In the episode from Season 14, Velasquez entered the show seeking $300,000 for 5% equity in her company. This meant that she put a whopping $6 million valuation on Nopalera. While the estimates were impressive, her pitch and products were intriguing. Sharing the backstory of the company, Velasquez shared that she was born in a Mexican immigrant family, and growing up, all she saw around her was the prickly cactus, Nopal. She explained that the cactus's contents were quite versatile as it has been used in the Latino culture to make food products, textiles, and for skin and hair care as well. 

Thus, using the extracts of the cactus, she created innovative skin care products that brought the impact of Latino knowledge to the world. She let her products do the talking as she handed the Sharks goodie bags. The sharks were left impressed by the range of creams, scrubs, and especially the lotion cum soap bar. 

They were further intrigued by the company's figures as well. Velasquez explained that she sold $607,000 worth of products in 2021, plus $305,000 in 2022. She anticipated that the business would become profitable as soon as by the end of that year. While this had some of the sharks convinced to seal the deal, a few chose to step back early. Lori Greiner was the first to start the dialogue by saying that the $6 million valuation was too high. However, she didn't want to devalue the company, so she dropped out first. Citing similar reasons, Mark Cuban dropped out as well. On the other hand, Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr Wonderful, saw tremendous potential in Velasquez. He said he would give her all the money she was looking for, but not for less than 30% in equity.

This immediately made Velasquez look the other way, and guest judge Daniel Lubetzky jumped in. The shark, who wasn't willing to invest in the company at first, changed his mind and offered $300,000 for 25%. Even with multiple offers on the table, Velasquez wasn't too excited. She explained that the valuation she came into the tank with was correct, and she wasn't willing to give up more than 10% of her company. She then hit the Sharks with a counteroffer of $600,000 for 10%. Daymond John immediately realized that it was the same valuation as $300,000 for 5% and was flabbergasted by the entrepreneur's unwillingness to budge. "No wiggle room is crazy. That's a first," John said.

He even spelled out the typical rhythms of a "Shark Tank" pitch, saying, "This show is based on negotiation." At the end of the day, Velasquez wasn't willing to give an inch to the Sharks, and she happily left without a deal.

 

"My ancestors are talking to me in the ear and they are saying, 'Don't undervalue yourself,'" she said before leaving the show, empty-handed.

