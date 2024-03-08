NYC Culinary Icon Nello Shuts Doors Amid $5 Million Rent Debacle

In a dramatic turn of events, the famed New York City eatery Nello, renowned for its celebrity clientele and extravagant menu, has been forced to close its doors. The closure comes in the wake of an alleged failure to pay approximately $5 million in back rent, leading to a contentious eviction. As Nello's future remains uncertain, the closure serves as a poignant moment, signaling the end of an era for an establishment that once defined opulence and celebrity dining in New York City.

Melania Knauss and Donald Trump at Nello's restaurant, New York | Getty Images | Photo by Rose Hartman

Established in 1992, Nello became a culinary institution, drawing billionaires and celebrities alike with its opulent atmosphere and famous $275 pasta dishes. Over the years, it hosted A-listers such as Mick Jagger, Beyoncé, and Brad Pitt, and even played a role in Donald Trump's courtship of Melania. However, financial troubles have plagued the restaurant for some time.

NYC eatery Nello — known for $275 pasta and celebs — shut down, facing eviction over alleged ‘$5M in back rent’ https://t.co/bz393FSJA4 . — Bint (@NWMNBint) March 8, 2024

The closure was initiated by a note from the New York City Marshal, indicating that the landlord had legal possession of the premises due to unpaid rent. Sources suggest that Nello's owner, Thomas Makkos, had not paid rent since 2019, accumulating a staggering debt of around $5 million.

Despite the severity of the situation, the eatery's representative, Todd Shapiro, disputes the exact amount, claiming a discrepancy in the figures and asserting ongoing negotiations with the landlord. The financial challenges, including an outstanding bill of $240,996, have been ongoing for years, predating the hardships faced by many New York City eateries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image Source: Unsplash | Photo by Edward Howell

While the closure is portrayed as a "temporary shutdown" by Nello's representative, negotiations between the restaurant and the landlord are ongoing. The representative insists that Nello's will return, either at the current location or potentially at a new venue.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are seen at Nello's Restaurant | Getty Images | Photo by Arnaldo Magnani

This isn't the first time that Nello has faced financial struggles. In 2021, reports revealed that the restaurant was indebted with $2 million in overdue rent and faced the looming threat of eviction. Despite assertions of making payments and negotiations during that period, the financial strain persisted.

The passing of Nello Balan, the founder, added another layer of complexity to the restaurant's tumultuous history. Balan, renowned for selling a 4-pound truffle for $95,000 in 2013, had left the establishment eight years before his death following a disagreement with co-owner Makkos.

Nello Balan quits his famous NYC eatery http://t.co/XKHsno5KuY — Celebrities DP (@celebrities_dp) May 20, 2015

Nello's reputation, however, extended beyond its upscale clientele and costly menu. The restaurant found itself in hot waters in 2019 when a woman sitting alone at the bar alleged she was asked to relocate to a table as part of an effort to discourage escorts. Moreover, in 2012, the eatery faced a lawsuit for failing to compensate staff properly, and in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, employees claimed they were underpaid after being laid off.

