Kelly Bensimon is a television personality, author, and socialite, with an estimated net worth of $10 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Kelly gained recognition as a model before achieving widespread fame as a cast member on "The Real Housewives of New York City."

Modeling career

Kelly Jean Killoren embarked on her modeling journey in the 1980s during her early 20s, following her education at Trinity College and Columbia University. Collaborating with renowned agencies like Ford Models and Elite Model Management, she adorned the covers of prestigious magazines like Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Harper's Bazaar, thus, building significant connections in the fashion and entertainment industries.

"The Real Housewives of New York City"

Kelly Bensimon became a notable addition to Bravo's reality TV series "The Real Housewives of New York City" during its second season in 2009. The show, delving into the lives of affluent women in New York City, propelled Bensimon to nationwide recognition. Her outspoken demeanor and conflicts with fellow cast members made her a polarizing figure during her three-season tenure, concluding with her departure after season four in 2011. According to a source close to the cast, each participant in "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy" special is reportedly receiving a payment of $250,000 for their involvement, per TMZ.

Author and lifestyle expert

After departing from "The Real Housewives of New York City," Kelly Bensimon transitioned into a career as an author and lifestyle expert. Noteworthy among her works are books like "In The Spirit of The Hamptons," "American Style," and "I Can Make You Hot!: The Supermodel Diet," addressing aspects of her life, including fashion, design, and wellness. Beyond her books, she has served as a columnist and editor for various publications, offering insights into style, travel, and wellness.

Philanthropy

Beyond her contributions to the entertainment industry, Kelly Bensimon has demonstrated a strong commitment to philanthropy, actively championing various charities and causes. Her advocacy extends to issues concerning women's health, animal welfare, and the environment. Bensimon has collaborated with organizations such as Generosity Water, the Humane Society, and the American Cancer Society, reflecting her dedication to making a positive impact in these areas.

Jewelry line & real estate deals

Expanding her portfolio, Kelly Bensimon entered the entrepreneurial realm with the launch of her jewelry line, Kelly Killoren by Kelly Bensimon. This collection showcases handmade pieces, embodying her distinctive style and passion for fashion. In more recent years, she has found success as a high-end real estate agent, reportedly finalizing real estate deals totaling $50 million in 2021 alone. This diversification highlights Bensimon's versatility and business acumen beyond her entertainment and writing endeavors.

In 1994, Gilles Bensimon purchased a 1.25-acre property in East Hampton for $700,000. A year into their marriage in 1998, Gilles and Kelly Bensimon constructed a 5,800-square-foot mansion on the lot. Following their 2007 divorce, Kelly Bensimon assumed ownership of the home. In 2009, she listed the property for sale at $12 million and also offered it for rent at $250,000 per month. Eventually, in November 2012, she accepted an offer of $5.7 million for the residence.

In 1997, Kelly Jean Killoren tied the knot with Gilles Bensimon, a French fashion photographer and the creative director of Elle magazine. The couple welcomed two daughters, Sea Louise (born 1998) and Thadeus Ann (born 2000) before parting ways in 2007. Despite their divorce, Kelly Bensimon has sustained a strong bond with her daughters, emphasizing her commitment to motherhood. She is currently engaged to her boyfriend of one year, Scott Litner and she announced the engagement in July 2023.

What is Kelly Bensimon doing now?

Recently, Kelly Bensimon's passion for luxury real estate has led to a well-publicized career turn with takes at Warburg Realty and now as a leading realtor with Douglas Elliman.

Is Kelly Bensimon in a relationship?

Kelly Bensimon announced her engagement to her boyfriend of one year, Scott Litner in July 2023.

In which episode of "Real Housewives of New York City" did Kelly Bensimon have a breakdown?

Kelly Bensimon had a breakdown on the "Scary Island" episode of "Real Housewives of New York City."

