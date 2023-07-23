The financial journey of former President Donald Trump has been a captivating saga filled with triumphs and setbacks. Rising from a real estate magnate to becoming the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump's wealth and business ventures have always been under the spotlight. Recently, his net worth faced challenges as a result of legal battles and the turbulent world of media ventures, reports CBS MoneyWatch.

Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Net Worth Touches $1.8 Billion as SKIMS Valuation Stands At $4 Billion

Donald Trump's wealth has been deeply rooted in the world of real estate. With a vast portfolio of properties, most notably in New York, he amassed considerable wealth throughout the years. Forbes estimated his net worth at $3.2 billion in 2022, placing him among the world's richest billionaires at the time. His success in the real estate sector, combined with ventures like golf clubs and resorts, bolstered his financial standing.

In recent times, Trump's financial empire faced a significant challenge as he found himself embroiled in legal battles. The high-profile trial with writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of battery and defamation stemming from alleged incidents in the 1990s, resulted in a $5 million damages verdict against him, reported by CBS MoneyWatch. Though the jury did not find him liable for rape, the verdict impacted his reputation and public image.

Also Read: What's the Net Worth of These Four Super Models From the 90s?

In response to the verdict, Trump posted on Truth Social, "I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!" While he didn't directly address the monetary award in his post, his frustration with the outcome was evident.

Also Read: Sofia Vergara's Net Worth of $180 Million Is Safe With Her $100 Million Prenup Agreement With Joe Manganiello

In addition to legal battles, Trump's net worth experienced a notable decline. The root cause was attributed to his media venture, Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates the conservative social network Truth Social. Forbes estimated the value of the social media business at $730 million before the venture encountered obstacles.

"The venture has wiped more than $500 million from his net worth this year," Forbes estimates, referring to the turmoil surrounding Truth Social. The Trump Media & Technology Group's plan to go public through a SPAC merger was derailed when Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) postponed the merger vote. Regulatory agencies, like the Securities and Exchange Commission, scrutinized the proposed merger, further complicating matters.

Despite the challenges, Donald Trump's financial future remains a topic of speculation. His real estate holdings continue to play a significant role in sustaining his wealth. However, the success of Truth Social and the resolution of legal matters will undoubtedly influence his financial trajectory.

As a public figure, his actions and decisions in the business world will continue to attract scrutiny and attention. Trump has previously called the investigations into Truth Social politically motivated "witch hunts," underscoring the complexity of the venture's future.

Donald Trump's financial journey has been marked by soaring successes and stumbling setbacks. From his rise as a real estate mogul to his controversial stint as President, his net worth has been a subject of fascination. However, recent legal battles, including the Carroll trial, and the challenges faced by Truth Social have impacted his wealth significantly. The honor comes after Trump, who had fallen from prominence in 2021, last year regained a spot on Forbes' annual list of the 400 richest Americans, informs CBS MoneyWatch.

As Trump navigates the complexities of business ventures and public perception, the future of his financial empire remains uncertain, continuing to be a subject of keen interest and debate. The evolving landscape of media and politics will undoubtedly shape his financial trajectory, making his journey an ongoing saga with many chapters yet to be written.

More from MARKETREALIST

Ryan Gosling's $12.5 Million Salary in 'Barbie' Gives Boost to His Net Worth

Margot Robbie Earned a Whopping $12.5 Million Salary For Her Role in ‘Barbie’