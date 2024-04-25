McDonald's Employee Shares Weird Order of Just One Salt Packet; Netizens Smell a Scam

Fast food outlets such as McDonald's, Starbucks, Taco Bell, and others have been in such situations where they receive absurd orders. One such incident happened with Paige (@bentenproductions) who posted a video that went viral with 2.6 million views with 40.4K viewers liking it. In the video, Paige was seen fulfilling a weird DoorDash order of just one packet of salt from McDonald's. As an employee, she has to fulfill all the orders whether she likes it or not. Many viewers commented on how it could be a scam while others shared their experience of packing and delivering such single and farcical orders.

The video started with a screen displaying a DoorDash delivery for $47. Imagine getting just a tiny packet of salt for that price! Customers undoubtedly have weird preferences and like experimenting with them in real time. Customers are going crazy as the outlets offer customizations they can make with their orders. From asking for just one salt packet to ordering burgers without almost everything on them like cheese, pickles, or even meat, you'll be surprised by what people request. Many viewers commented on how some ordered just ten packets of sauces with some ordering just one lemonade. It's pretty strange to deliver these orders. There is no fixed answer to what goes behind ordering these weird sets of combinations but there are speculations that these might be to save some delivery fees on other orders. Some say that it might be a scam where they can pretend to be the DoorDash delivery guy and can later work on stealing the delivery guy as well as the customer's information by making an emotional connection.

@Katrina commented, "I work at Taco Bell and someone dashed two large Pepsis and 50 Diablo sauce packets and that’s it, like what are you using that for." @Amber commented, "Sounds like one of those posts you see where it’s like 'just drive by my bf house and tell me which cars are in the driveway' or something." @Steven Mango commented, "Bag isn’t sealed tightly enough! If it rolls over in the drivers car it’ll fall out and they’ll get an empty bag." @Noemi Villa commented, "One time someone ordered just apple slices so I gave them fries and a pie and they never picked it up."

@Lauren commented, "I delivered 1 soda once, at midnight, I was positive I was about to be jumped." @Belladonna commented, "Chances are it's a scammer. Once the dasher accepts the order, the scammer calls them pretending to be doordash to get info to steal the dasher's account and money they earned." @Patrick Miller commented, "One time I double dashed because I forgot to add sauce to my McDonald’s they sent two different drivers, but sent the same food twice?"

@Eden commented, "I have a picture of that same exact order when I worked there. We just never did it and no one ever picked it up." Mostly McDonald's has seen tons of such orders and the employees are not at all surprised by these amusing moments.

