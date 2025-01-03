ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.

Cuban was backed by two others on the panel while others believed that she deserved to be on the show.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban and Richard Branson and Yunha Kim on Shark Tank (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tak Global)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban and Richard Branson and Yunha Kim on Shark Tank (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tak Global)

"Shark Tank" is known for inspiring business ideas, hilarious pitches, and light-hearted banter between founders and investors, but that only lasts till the sharks start scrutinizing business models and profit margins, which can often lead to tough questions and harsh criticism. Back in season nine, one of the most popular Sharks on the panel, Mark Cuban sparked controversy when it referred to Yunha Kim, the founder of Simple Habit, as a "gold digger". While the remark went viral after the episode was aired, it also led to a very chaotic exchange between the Sharks.

Screenshot showing Kim during her pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tak Global)
Screenshot showing Kim during her pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tak Global)

In the episode, Kim pitched her app called Simple Habit to the Sharks with an ask of $600,000 for a 5% stake in the business. The app helps users create a habit of meditating as they can get a customized meditation plan by answering a few simple questions. On the show, Kim explained that they launched the app in December 2016, out of the tech startup accelerator Y Combinator. She shared that her team had raised more than $2.5 million in investments from various investors. While it was a great achievement for the company, the sharks weren't amused. 

Screenshot showing Kim looking at Mark Cuban
Screenshot showing Kim looking at Mark Cuban (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tak Global)

After learning about the $2.3 million investment, sharks, Cuban in particular, were unsure why Kim was on the show. She explained that the company was already partnering with celebrities and influencers, and the sharks would provide great value with their planned business strategy. 

This is Cuban where lost it and said, "I am so out!" He felt that Kim wasn't interested in making a deal and was using the platform to get exposure. “You’re a gold digger,” he told Kim.

Screenshot showing Cuban talking to Kim (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tak Global)
Screenshot showing Cuban talking to Kim (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tak Global)

Branson immediately disagreed saying that she has done a great job and the show is for all kinds of entrepreneurs. However, Daymond John backed Cuban accusing Kim of taking up the time of other entrepreneurs who have put their homes at stake and have no other place to go. Cuban later tried to backtrack saying “It wasn’t a personal issue. It was more about coming here, not really wanting a deal, but looking to get the commercial.” Robert Herjavec wasn't convinced as he said it seemed very personal. 

“I think it’s so disrespectful to say you’ve done a great job of raising money that you don’t deserve to be here. Anybody that can make it here deserves to be here, so welcome to the shark tank," Herjavec added. 

Screenshot showing Robert Hervajec looking at Mark Cuban (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tak Global)
Screenshot showing Robert Hervajec responding to Mark Cuban (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tak Global)

Along with John and Cuban, Lori also backed out citing similar concerns. However, Branson continued to disagree with the sentiment, calling Cuban and John "extremely rude." The heated exchange ended with Branson and Cuban tossing a glass of water at each other.

Screenshot showing Cuban with water dripping down his head (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Cuban with water dripping down his head (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Finally, Herjavac who felt that Kim had value to offer, floated a deal. He offered to give $300,000 for 10% if Richard would match it for a total of $600,000 for 20%.

Branson who initially offered $300,000 for 10%, agreed to go in with Hervajec.

Screenshot showing Kim listening to the offers
Screenshot showing Kim listening to the offers (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

However, Kim felt that she had an obligation to be fair to the other investors, so she countered with an offer of  $600,000 for 6%. While the two Sharks came back with $600,000 for 15%, Kim declined the offer and walked out with no deal. 

According to Looper, after the appearance on Shark Tank,  Simple Habit grew rapidly and got 75,000 new downloads on the night of the broadcast, which grew to 1 million by the end of the year. 

 

By 2020, the app had more than 7 million users and the company was ultimately sold to Ingenio, a spiritual wellness marketplace in 2023.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
Cuban was backed by two others on the panel while others believed that she deserved to be on the show.
2 hours ago
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
In a viral video with over 1.3 million views, the creator talked about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches and fitness trackers.
4 hours ago
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
ECONOMY & WORK
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
This happened when 42-year-old Matt Busbice left his house in a rush one morning after he heard a fire alarm.
15 hours ago
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
WALMART
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
The former teacher says he doesn't need any more degrees to climb up the ladder at the company.
1 day ago
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
The 68-year-old won $3.8 million of which he was able to take home close to $2 million after taxes.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all
It's not new for Harvey to come across answers which sound bizarre and at times even gross.
2 days ago
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
Although Anouar received the package unexpectedly, he did feel that it wasn't much considering the amount on the check.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a $35,000 deal to 13-year-old girl with a ‘socks with pockets’ business idea
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a $35,000 deal to 13-year-old girl with a ‘socks with pockets’ business idea
What makes her story so intriguing is that she set up the entire business all by herself.
3 days ago
Woman issues warning about ordering from Temu after what happened to her credit card details
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman issues warning about ordering from Temu after what happened to her credit card details
Online shopping has increased convenience but opened doors for scammers as well.
3 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ offers $250,000 deal to 2 friends who built their business from college dorm room
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Shark Tank’ offers $250,000 deal to 2 friends who built their business from college dorm room
Necessity can sometimes bring out the best in people and that's exactly what happened in this case.
4 days ago
Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones
COSTCO
Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones
Apart from Costco, stores of three other grocery chains will also be closed.
4 days ago
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each — said, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
ECONOMY & WORK
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each — said, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
Clooney took inspiration from movies in the "Ocean's" franchise to surprise his friends.
4 days ago
Judge Judy reveals the telltale signs when someone is lying — and they are surprisingly easy to spot
ECONOMY & WORK
Judge Judy reveals the telltale signs when someone is lying — and they are surprisingly easy to spot
Speaking to Fox Digital, Judy Sheindlin shared her tips that work outside the courtroom as well.
5 days ago
Best $2 ever spent? Woman shares incredible find at Goodwill that she 'may never recover from'
ECONOMY & WORK
Best $2 ever spent? Woman shares incredible find at Goodwill that she 'may never recover from'
The discovery left viewers stunned but many of them had a complaint to make.
5 days ago
IRS will be paying $1,400 to almost a million Americans — here’s how to check if you're eligible
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS will be paying $1,400 to almost a million Americans — here’s how to check if you're eligible
Eligible taxpayers will get a "special" year-end gift as the agency will disburse pending payments.
7 days ago
AirBnb guest leaves rental after finding a creepy Scrabble message on the fridge: "That's weird..."
ECONOMY & WORK
AirBnb guest leaves rental after finding a creepy Scrabble message on the fridge: "That's weird..."
She filed a complaint with Airbnb and also asked viewers if it was all a prank.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps after expert tells him the real value of his old $250 Rolex watch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps after expert tells him the real value of his old $250 Rolex watch
Rolex watches have a reputation for triggering dramatic reactions from people on Antiques Roadshow.
7 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans convinced contestant is the lookalike of a famous rockstar — and now we can't unsee it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans convinced contestant is the lookalike of a famous rockstar — and now we can't unsee it
It's not everyday you see a legendary artist's doppelganger on a game show.
Dec 26, 2024
Stephen Colbert asked Judge Judy about getting paid by Trump — her reply was an instant TV classic
ECONOMY & WORK
Stephen Colbert asked Judge Judy about getting paid by Trump — her reply was an instant TV classic
Fans got to see a relaxed side when she appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
Dec 24, 2024
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip to Hawaii — but his wild celebration sent him to the ER first
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip to Hawaii — but his wild celebration sent him to the ER first
The games are harmless but sometimes contestants tend to go too far in their excitement
Dec 19, 2024