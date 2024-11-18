ECONOMY & WORK
Jelly Roll hosts free concert at a Walmart parking lot — just to thank fans who donated to his toy drive

The country star has consistently been in the news for his generosity as much as his music.
Jelly Roll interacts with fans during the Beautifully Broken Tour at Climate Pledge Arena on August 31, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
Jelly Roll has been topping charts with his diverse music ranging from rap to country. But he is also known for his generosity as well as his interactions with fans at Walmart. This was on full display when the country music star once performed for hundreds of fans for free in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Nashville. Each person who donated to a toy collection drive promoted by Jelly Roll, received a free entry pass for the exclusive concert. The show attracted people from miles away who donated to make the holidays special for underprivileged children. 

Jelly Roll at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image source; Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jelly Roll at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image source; Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Using Stardom to Where it Matters

At the end of October last year, Jelly Roll announced that he would be hosting a toy drive in collaboration with global toymaker, Hasbro, and other partners. The "Save Me" star was confident that it would be the largest toy drive in Nashville’s history.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jelly Roll (@jellyroll615)

 

The drive kicked off in Antioch, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville, where Jelly Roll grew up. When the star announced that he would be performing, fans from different parts of the country drove to the Antioch Walmart to donate toys and see Jelly Roll live in action. According to NewsChannel 5, people drove from Knoxville carrying along the toys they wanted to give away.

 

The Antioch native entertained the hometown crowd as promised. "I grew up right about three minutes from here in a little area called Percy Priest Lake right here over the way," Jelly Roll told the news outlet. Social media was filled with posts and clips from the concert showing a packed parking lot with fans singing along with the country star.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Franklin, TN (@franklintn)

 

Undoubtedly, the toy drive was also a success as thousands of toys piled up in carts at the store. All of the toys that were donated were distributed by the Nashville Fire Department and the Metro Police during the holiday season.

Inspiring Fans to Give Back

The Nashville native has been giving back to the community ever since he became famous and went viral for winning the 'Best New Artist' award at the CMA Awards. Announcing his latest album "Beautifully Broken", the artist said that all the profits made from the pre-orders of the album will go to charity. When the album was released on October 11, it crossed 114,000 in album sales. As promised, the net profits from pre-orders of the CD and vinyl benefitted four charities, namely the Folds of Honor, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Shatterproof, and Wounded Warriors according to the artist's official website. 

 

Previously, the country star had also helped launch a music studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was once incarcerated. The mission was accomplished after Jelly Roll donated a portion of the proceeds from his Bridgestone Arena headlining show and the Redemption Songs event earlier, according to News Channel9

Most recently, Jelly Roll had been spreading happiness through his Beautifully Broken tour. While traveling through Salt Lake City the artist turned an ordinary lemonade stand visit into an experience of a lifetime for three young vendors. 

 

While the country star purchased a drink from the three young entrepreneurs, he gave them over $700 to encourage their business. The mom of the three kids, Wendy Gardunio was pleasantly surprised by the special visit and thanked the star for his generous contribution on Facebook.

