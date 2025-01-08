ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well

"I see what you're doing" the host said after the players lost two Plinko chips in a row.
PUBLISHED 24 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing the contestants and the host, Drew Carey on The Price Is Right (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestants and the host, Drew Carey on The Price Is Right (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"The Price Is Right" is all about people guessing the price closest to a product's actual value to bag a prize, but while contestants are thrilled to get it right, sometimes the worth of an item can leave the host baffled. Taking over from Bob Barker in 2007, Carey has led the show hosting hundreds of players and giving away thousands of prizes. While it's expected for Carey to know all about the prices of the various prizes on the show, he was himself caught by surprise by the prices of some items and called out the producers during a 'Plinko' game. Turns out that he was surprised about how a gravy boat and candles were priced a lot more than anticipated.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey alongside the contants (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey alongside the contants (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the special Christmas-themed episode of Price Is Right, a playful couple, Kathleen and Stephen, were playing the games, dressed as Santa’s helpers. The couple were about to play the game of "Plinko" with $50,000 up for grabs. The game features a slanted board with different dollar amounts, starting from $0 to $10,000 at the bottom. The players drop the 'Plinko Chips' down the board which ultimately trickle down to the bottom and whatever number the chip lands on, is added to the winnings of the players.

Screenshot showing Carey introducing the players to the Plinko Game
Screenshot showing Carey introducing the players to the Plinko Game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

While the game seems straightforward, it is still hard to crack as the obstacles on the board make it difficult for the chip to land on the big prizes. However, before the game, the contestants get to play a guessing game where they can win up to four 'Plinko chips' which increases their chances of winning big in the game. 

To win the chips, the players need only guess the price of some items. A clue with two numbers on the board is given for each item. The contestants need to guess if the price of the item starts with the first number or ends with the second. Going into the game, the couple were presented with the first item. Carey revealed a 'gravy boat' with a warming base that keeps gravy warm. On the board were the numbers 2 and 0 and the couple guessed that the price started with a 2. 

Screenshot showing the Gravy Boat (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the Gravy Boat (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

However, the price was revealed to be $80 which was much higher than the players had anticipated. Not just the players, but the host was shocked to see the price.  “What? 80 dollars? I’m just gonna squeeze my gravy out of the bottle, thanks," Carey exclaimed.

Screenshots showing Carey and the model expressing their shock
Screenshots showing Carey and the model expressing their shock (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The shock continued when the couple was presented with the second item which was a set of "assorted candle sticks". The couple had to guess if the price started with a 1 or ended with a 4. They chose the latter and to their disappointment, the price of the item was $18, again a higher than anticipated amount. 

The price of the second item led to the host calling out the producers who picked the items. "I see what you're doing," Carey said looking dead into the camera. 

Screenshot showing Carey talking to the camera (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Carey talking to the camera (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The couple went on to guess the price of the next item correctly but failed to get the last one right. In the end, Kathleen and Stephen had two chips, one for each to drop down the Plinko Board. First was Kathleen who luckily landed on the biggest prize of $10,000 right in the middle. 

While the chances of hitting $10,000 again were low, the couple dropped the second chip together to smash the odds and land on the big number again.

 

Thus, they won a total of $20,000 from the Plinko game alone. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well
"I see what you're doing" the host said after the players lost two Plinko chips in a row.
24 minutes ago
Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."
NEWS
Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."
It's natural for one to panic if their furry friend suddenly starts acting funny or falls sick.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.
The video was about Courtney's game but viewers couldn't help but notice what her mom did.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller says 'hallelujah' after she's told the value of her forgotten brooches
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller says 'hallelujah' after she's told the value of her forgotten brooches
She got the rare brooches for free from none other than the maker himself in the late 1930s.
3 hours ago
Principal on Wheel of Fortune 'howls' after $86,000 win — now wants to give it back to his school
NEWS
Principal on Wheel of Fortune 'howls' after $86,000 win — now wants to give it back to his school
Throughout the episode, Sawyer sent a shout-out to Korte Elementary through the school’s signature “howl."
4 hours ago
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced..."
NEWS
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced..."
She's married with two kids, but she's been chatting about everything with this person, from morning meals to steamy shower scenes.
15 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says "y'all are going to hell" after hearing a wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says "y'all are going to hell" after hearing a wild answer
When a survey question had a religious twist, Harvey got upset over an X rated answer.
1 day ago
Drew Carey calls 'Price is Right' contestant the 'luckiest' ever after she won a car in surreal TV moment
NEWS
Drew Carey calls 'Price is Right' contestant the 'luckiest' ever after she won a car in surreal TV moment
It didn't seem like she was going to win big at one point but the show is just too unpredictable.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends up with $68,000 — all because the rival made the 'worst' mistake
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends up with $68,000 — all because the rival made the 'worst' mistake
The audience could not believe the blunder that the woman had just committed, losing a chunk of cash.
1 day ago
Subway customer wants refund after finding fingernail in her sandwich — there was one issue though
NEWS
Subway customer wants refund after finding fingernail in her sandwich — there was one issue though
The woman also found jalapeno stems among her veggies that are deemed bad for a person's health.
1 day ago
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
NEWS
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
One of the women said she had no idea that the other had such a bill and was just riding along.
1 day ago
Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund
The Kirkland Signature brand "Severe Cold and Flu Plus Congestion" has been pulled from shelves.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why
Even if it was intentional, many seem to believe that it was for a noble cause.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary reveals his worst deal that cost him $500,000: "What I did wrong..."
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary reveals his worst deal that cost him $500,000: "What I did wrong..."
Investors on "Shark Tank" scrutinize every business proposal but it still won't guarantee returns.
2 days ago
Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken
NEWS
Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken
The veteran host also made his feelings on the matter clear in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
2 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ fans think they’ve found a loophole to win the show's hardest game: “You need to...”
NEWS
‘Price Is Right’ fans think they’ve found a loophole to win the show's hardest game: “You need to...”
Some users felt that the game involved too much luck and wanted the producers to change things.
2 days ago
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers
NEWS
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers
The actor went a step further than simply sharing GoFundMe pages, which the influencer had hoped.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it
The fans were not happy since Seacrest didn't exactly come across as helpful towards the contestant.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller bursts into tears after expert tells value of her late brother's rock posters
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller bursts into tears after expert tells value of her late brother's rock posters
The posters were of '60s rock n' roll artists including Jimi Hendrix and The Grateful Dead.
3 days ago
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant — but his sweet gesture cost her big money
NEWS
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant — but his sweet gesture cost her big money
"I'll take the blame for that. Ronnie, I'm so sorry," the host told the contestant.
3 days ago