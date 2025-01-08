'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well

"I see what you're doing" the host said after the players lost two Plinko chips in a row.

"The Price Is Right" is all about people guessing the price closest to a product's actual value to bag a prize, but while contestants are thrilled to get it right, sometimes the worth of an item can leave the host baffled. Taking over from Bob Barker in 2007, Carey has led the show hosting hundreds of players and giving away thousands of prizes. While it's expected for Carey to know all about the prices of the various prizes on the show, he was himself caught by surprise by the prices of some items and called out the producers during a 'Plinko' game. Turns out that he was surprised about how a gravy boat and candles were priced a lot more than anticipated.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey alongside the contants (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the special Christmas-themed episode of Price Is Right, a playful couple, Kathleen and Stephen, were playing the games, dressed as Santa’s helpers. The couple were about to play the game of "Plinko" with $50,000 up for grabs. The game features a slanted board with different dollar amounts, starting from $0 to $10,000 at the bottom. The players drop the 'Plinko Chips' down the board which ultimately trickle down to the bottom and whatever number the chip lands on, is added to the winnings of the players.

Screenshot showing Carey introducing the players to the Plinko Game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

While the game seems straightforward, it is still hard to crack as the obstacles on the board make it difficult for the chip to land on the big prizes. However, before the game, the contestants get to play a guessing game where they can win up to four 'Plinko chips' which increases their chances of winning big in the game.

To win the chips, the players need only guess the price of some items. A clue with two numbers on the board is given for each item. The contestants need to guess if the price of the item starts with the first number or ends with the second. Going into the game, the couple were presented with the first item. Carey revealed a 'gravy boat' with a warming base that keeps gravy warm. On the board were the numbers 2 and 0 and the couple guessed that the price started with a 2.

Screenshot showing the Gravy Boat (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

However, the price was revealed to be $80 which was much higher than the players had anticipated. Not just the players, but the host was shocked to see the price. “What? 80 dollars? I’m just gonna squeeze my gravy out of the bottle, thanks," Carey exclaimed.

Screenshots showing Carey and the model expressing their shock (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The shock continued when the couple was presented with the second item which was a set of "assorted candle sticks". The couple had to guess if the price started with a 1 or ended with a 4. They chose the latter and to their disappointment, the price of the item was $18, again a higher than anticipated amount.

The price of the second item led to the host calling out the producers who picked the items. "I see what you're doing," Carey said looking dead into the camera.

Screenshot showing Carey talking to the camera (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The couple went on to guess the price of the next item correctly but failed to get the last one right. In the end, Kathleen and Stephen had two chips, one for each to drop down the Plinko Board. First was Kathleen who luckily landed on the biggest prize of $10,000 right in the middle.

While the chances of hitting $10,000 again were low, the couple dropped the second chip together to smash the odds and land on the big number again.

Thus, they won a total of $20,000 from the Plinko game alone.