Food Service Worker Denied Job for Being Disabled | 'Get a Lawyer, Then Get Your Bag'

Today where equality and fairness are given importance, it's disheartening to know that discrimination against individuals with disabilities still persists, especially when they're trying to get a job. Even if they're highly qualified and capable of fulfilling the job responsibilities, many of them are not even considered for interviews just because they are handicapped. A TikTok user (@rachels_riggings) fighting to raise awareness for disabled posted a video amassing 1.1 million views on how she was brutally rejected on the face just because she has epidermolysis bullosa. She starts the video by informing her viewers about how she was interviewed without being judged and that she was about to receive the training. She further says, “I did an interview with two young girls—great interview, really nice. They were non-judgmental. I applied to work in the country club area with the food and the beverage cart". Rachel has a skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa, which makes her skin fragile and blisters easily. It can affect how her fingers and toes move. As per Medical Science, the skin disease is genetic and cannot spread through contact.

Rachel was pretty excited when she cleared the interview and walked in through the club for training. Later the manager informs her that, "The club thinks she would not be a good fit because she can’t use her full hands and feet". After asking to have a tour of the workplace, Rachel was denied to her face and was told, “Our supervisor saw you out there, and he’s not really comfortable and doesn’t just think it’s going to be good". This pretty confused her and she asked, “OK, so you saw me in the waiting area, and you don’t think I’ll be a good fit. So, you’re already discriminating". The manager then shamelessly replies, “I didn’t do your interview my staff did your interview, so I’ll have to let them know when they’re doing interviews next time". This really enraged Rachel and she angrily asked, "Let them know what?”. She later poses a question for her viewers, “Not hire someone who has a handicap? So, you’re going to prejudge someone right when they walk in the door, and you want your young staff to just shoot someone down when they walk in the door?”.

@Those 2 Foster Moms commented, "Get a lawyer, then get your bag. So so sorry this happened to you". @Lisa Algarra commented, "I'm so sorry. 100% discrimination, this is so not ok". @Brooke commented, "I can tell just from this video you are incredibly kind and would do a fantastic job. Just like everyone says, their LOSS. Your next opportunity will be beautiful and 10x better, I’m sure of it". @Aleana commented, "I’ve worked for a few golf courses on a beverage cart and they are SO judgmental and picky. I’m really sorry this happened to you. Get a lawyer, these places need to be put in place".

@TYLER commented, "My heart hurts hearing this. I’m so sorry". @ChristyD commented, "I once hired a man that was blind for a role that required multi tasking on 2 computer screens. Let me tell you, he was amazing! I’m sorry they don’t see how great you are!". @AJ commented, "Went to a manager HR training on hiring last week. The ONLY thing they are legally allowed to say is, 'these are the things required to do the job: xyz. Can you perform these tasks'?". @mrstoombs commented, "This is sooooo illegal. The ADA and WLAD strictly prohibited crap like this. LAWYER UP".

Users in the comment section came out in support of Rachel and asked her to take legal action. Some days later, she posted a follow-up video where she updated her viewers on how the club mailed her an apology and offered her job position with open hands. She is yet to decide whether or not to consider the offer.

