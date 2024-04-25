32-Year-Old Woman Finds Out Her State ID Is Not Her Driver’s License; Netizens Shocked

The cop who stopped her car broke it to her that the ID is not the same as a driver’s license, which came to her as a big shock.

A driver’s license is often considered a teenager’s passage to adulthood. While it is an important milestone, it is an essential document that needs to be renewed from time to time to drive legally. However, one woman on TikTok did not seem to know that as she took the leap to assume that her state ID served as a driver’s license. User @hstuart09 shared a lengthy video on TikTok in October 2023, sharing the story of how she got a license at 32 years of age.

Representative Image of Robert Evans Glasses and driver's license on display at Julien's Auctions | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

In the video, which now has over 371,000 views, the creator says that she was recently stopped by a cop for texting and driving, which she admitted to doing. However, when the cop asked her to produce her driver’s license, she handed him a State ID thinking it was the same. The officer then broke it to her that the ID is not the same as a driver’s license, which came to her as a big shock.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @hstuart09

Furthermore, the officer informed her that her license had expired about 88 months ago. This came out to be 7 years and 3 months as calculated by her kid, who was in the car with her at the time. She says the officer asked her if she had renewed her license online to which she replied “I guess.” The officer then assumed that she must have pressed the wrong button and proceeded to write her a ticket for texting and driving. The user said the officer was being nice as her kids in the back were crying thinking she would go to jail.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @hstuart09

The officer did ask her to go to the DMV and figure out her license situation. She says she went the very next day, as soon as the office opened to learn more. She was told the same thing, that her license had expired 7 years ago. Further, the official told her that since it had been over 2 years, she had to take the test again to get a driver’s license. So, the creator, a 32-year-old took the written exam and passed only to get a learner's permit. She then had to get her 70-year-old grandfather to take the driving exam along with her on her eighth marriage anniversary. Despite failing to do the prescribed tasks like parking in a spot and parallel parking, the user passed the exam. She said that the invigilator must have passed her out of pity.

Screenshot from the video | TikTok | @hstuart09

While the user’s actions seem to be an honest mistake on the surface, it was indeed baffling. Viewers couldn’t believe that she mistook her state ID for a license for so long and got to drive freely. One viewer (@nohope4517) said they couldn’t believe the user’s car insurance didn’t catch it as they usually cancel the insurance if a driver’s license is expired or revoked.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @nohope4517

However, an officer and a FTO clarified in the comments that this wasn’t that rare or shocking. The viewer, (@colemandunn595) said that they always have to explain the difference between a DL and an ID to the rookies as people don’t usually understand the difference.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @colemandunn595

Meanwhile, one user tried to lighten the mood and shift the focus to the positive side. A viewer (@alecia.amt) said that the user continuing 7 years without a driver’s license was a testament to her driving record. This was true as in all those years, nobody had to stop the creator and ask for a license.

For more lifestyle and entertainment content, follow @hstuart09 on TikTok.