Chipotle Customer Says She Was Made to Feel Like a Villain Over Simple Requests

The Chipotle customer said all she asked for was some ingredients to be added to her bowl.

Besides its unique menu, Chipotle is famous for various reasons. Chipotle employees are often part of viral posts on social media. Recently, one Chipotle customer came across a rude worker who made her feel like a “villain” for asking for some ingredients to be added to her bowl. User Margaret Skiff (@margaretskiff) shared her story on TikTok which is now going viral.

Chipotle restaurant workers fill orders for customers (representative image) | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Skiff starts her video by saying, “I get so confused when going into, like, a coffee shop or a restaurant, and the employees act like it is the biggest inconvenience that I am there,” implying that it has become a common occurrence for the user. She then starts the story of her experience at Chipotle. Showing her order, Skiff says that she understands that it may not be the most fun thing to work at Chipotle, and workers may face a lot of people who are not nice to deal with. But she says she was being nice and stood in line to get her order.

Screenshot from the video | TikTok | @margaretskiff

While making her bowl, she asked the employee to add some regular chicken to the order. The worker told her “We don’t have it.” Now panicking, Skiff says she wouldn’t have gotten anything if she knew that before. However, another employee overheard the conversation and came in to say, “No, we have chicken. We have it over here where they do the to-go orders” and then she handed it over to the worker, Skiff says in the video.

Chipotle has two different stations, one for preparing the dine-in order and another for preparing the online/take-out/ to-go orders.

Screenshot from the video | TikTok | @margaretskiff

Skiff then asks for some lettuce, and the worker again says, “We’re Out.” Upon looking over the ‘to-go section’, Skiff says she saw a heap of lettuce. She naturally asked the workers to see if they had it in the to-go section. She then says the worker rudely rolled her eyes at her while leaving to get the lettuce.

Screenshot from the video | TikTok | @margaretskiff

In the end, being kind, Skiff says that it may be an inconvenience to restock something but she doesn’t think she was asking for too much. She further adds, “I feel like being a customer automatically makes me a (villain),” in the caption. In the comments, several viewers agreed with Skiff’s observation. One viewer (specialagentoso123) says they also find it rude when the workers just stand and stare at customers when they walk in.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @specialagentoso123

Another user (@iluvhaunter890) claimed that they had worked in the food industry and were always kind to the customers who were kind to them. However, they don’t get the same treatment now despite being nice to workers.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @iluvhaunter890

Meanwhile, several viewers pointed out that it just isn’t Chipotle but workers at other places do the same as well. One viewer (@jocelynskaff11) noted that workers at Plato’s Closet act the same and even Skiff chipped in by saying workers there always act like they are “God.”

