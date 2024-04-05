As Tuition Costs Soar US Universities Set to Surpass $90,000 per Year

Tuition costs at several prestigious universities in the United States are poised to surpass a staggering $90,000 per year for the upcoming academic session, representing a significant escalation in the financial burden on students and families. Institutions like New York University, Tufts University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Yale University are among those forecasting a total cost of attendance exceeding this eye-watering threshold for the 2024-25 academic year.

New York University, renowned for its substantial fees, anticipates a total cost of $93,184 for the upcoming school year, with tuition accounting for $62,796 and expenses related to food and housing amounting to $24,652. This figure represents a 3.3% increase from the previous academic year's estimate of $90,222.

Such soaring costs reflect the inherent expenses associated with urban living and underscore the relentless upward trajectory of educational expenses in the United States.

Indeed, the cost of obtaining a degree at American universities has witnessed an alarming upward trajectory, raising questions about the viability of higher education as a sound investment. While the average sticker price for private four-year institutions stood at $41,540 during the current academic year, figures exceeding $90,000 highlight the mounting financial strain faced by students and families.

This upward trend in tuition and fees is mirrored by a substantial increase in costs over the past two decades, as evidenced by a 40% rise in private national university fees when adjusted for inflation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Despite assertions from universities that only a minority of students, typically the most affluent, actually pay the full sticker price. Notably, a 2023 analysis by the Institute for Higher Education Policy underscored the pervasive issue of "unmet need" among students from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, particularly impacting Black and Latinx students.

Moreover, while top-tier institutions increasingly guarantee meeting the financial needs of all admitted students, the net cost of attending private four-year colleges has seen a decrease over the past decade, adjusting for inflation, according to the College Board.

However, for families in the lowest income bracket, the financial burden remains disproportionately high, with the net cost of college often exceeding 100% of their annual household income. This stark reality has sparked widespread skepticism among younger generations, with a growing number of individuals questioning the value proposition of higher education.

In a survey conducted by Business Insider and YouGov, nearly half of Gen Z respondents expressed doubts about the worthiness of college costs, a sentiment echoed by older generations, including Gen X and baby boomers.

"When I'm talking to younger people of Gen Z, it seems like they're very aware of the price, which might be a little bit of a shift from prior generations," Ana Hernández Kent, a senior researcher with the Institute for Economic Equity at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, told Business Insider last year. "Instead of just a blanket approach and assuming that they need to go to college and that it's going to pay off, they're much more critical," said Kent.

