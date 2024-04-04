Americans Are Struggling With Moving Costs; Here’s How to Minimize It

While moving houses promises a new life and new adventures, it can also be very stressful. A more recent survey of 2,000 Americans by Clever Real Estate, a real estate brokerage, revealed that Americans are struggling with their moving costs. Based on the findings, the approximate moving cost is around $2,000, with 46% of Americans who moved in 2023 saying that it "brought them to tears" and 45% says "moving is not affordable," via Home Bay.

Americans moved mainly in search of a better quality of life in 2023, while 21% of Americans said they prioritized more space. The survey also found that most people were not able to budget correctly for their move and had underestimated the costs. While the cost of moving varies depending on factors, including stuff and of course how far you are moving, there are certain hidden costs that people generally overlook. The further you move, the more you pay, with long-distance movers being 2x more likely than local movers to pay $5,000 or more.

The survey also sheds light on the importance of budgeting the move correctly. Around 66% of the respondents said that they were caught off guard with their moving costs. The findings attributed the rise to mostly hidden costs like stair fees, heavy items charges, and also tips. Apart from this, hiring professional movers was another reason why movers ended up burning holes in their pockets. 69% of Americans said that they would rather gladly pay than go through the stressful process themselves. Furthermore, around 90% of Americans paid for some sort of product or service to help with their move.

Shifting to a new house has hidden expenditures (representative image) | Ketut Subiyanto | Pexels |

The expense doesn't stop there if you consider the loss when it comes to breakage. Almost half of the respondents reported that their items broke or went missing during the move and that they didn't have any insurance. 31% of respondents, on the other hand, reported ditching the whole process of professional moving and opted to move themselves. It was also seen that more than half of DIY movers chose to do it themselves because they thought that the "moving companies are too expensive and dishonest."

Moreover, 70% of those who had hired professional movers in the past said they would not recommend it.

There are several ways to lower the moving cost even if you want to hire a professional. For starters, buying packing supplies can add up to the cost. This is where sourcing can be both good for the planet and will also not break the bank. Consider asking neighbors and nearby retail stores. Another way of saving a bit of money before you embark on the new journey is by hosting a yard sale which will not only help you get rid of extra furniture and old clothes but will also make you some money.

If you are somebody who has a lot of books in your house, you can utilize the Media Mail shipping that the United States Postal Service offers. With this, you will be able to send around 70 pounds of books for just $40.

