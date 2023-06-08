 Americans More Afraid of Running Out Of Money Than Death, Survey Finds

Retirement planning in America has undergone a significant shift in recent years, with more and more individuals expressing a deep-seated fear: the prospect of outliving their money. In fact, a recent survey conducted by life-insurance giant Allianz revealed that a staggering 61% of respondents are afraid of running out of money in their old age than they are of death itself.

This fear, while remarkable, is not entirely surprising. After all, death is an inevitable part of life, but running out of cash is not. The findings from the survey, which included a representative sample of 1,000 middle-class Americans aged 25 and over, shed light on the growing concerns surrounding retirement planning and financial security.

The Importance of Social Security and Lifetime Annuities

One of the primary reasons for the fear of outliving money is the lack of a reliable income source in retirement. This is where Social Security plays a crucial role. Social Security is an inflation-adjusted lifetime annuity that provides a steady stream of income for retirees, ensuring that their financial needs are met throughout their lives. It acts as a safety net, particularly for those who may not have substantial savings or investments to rely on. Understanding the benefits and maximizing the potential of Social Security is essential in securing a stable financial future.

In addition to Social Security, financial experts often recommend buying "single-premium immediate annuities" as a means of securing lifelong income. These annuities convert a lump sum payment into a regular monthly income that continues for the duration of one's life. While they provide a reliable income source, it is important to note that many single-premium immediate annuities do not include cost-of-living adjustments.

This means that over time, the purchasing power of the monthly income may decrease as inflation erodes its value. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully consider the terms and conditions of annuities before making a decision.

Financial Crises: A New Normal in Retirement Planning

Another significant factor contributing to the fear of outliving money is the prevalence of financial crises. In our volatile modern era, 56% of surveyed individuals consider financial crises to be an integral part of their retirement planning. This sentiment has been reinforced by the most recent crisis that began in March 2020 and has had a lasting impact on retirement plans for many individuals. The uncertainty and economic downturn caused by such crises can derail retirement planning, making it even more challenging to ensure long-term financial security.

The Forgotten Generation Facing Retirement Challenges

Among the generations facing retirement challenges, Generation X stands out as the most affected and overlooked group. Born between the mid-1960s and late '70s, many members of Generation X have endured multiple financial crises throughout their working lives. The recession of the early 1990s, the dot-com crash of 2000-03, and the global financial crisis of 2007-09 left a lasting impact on their financial confidence.

Allianz reports that Generation X has the lowest overall financial confidence compared to the other generations.

As they approach retirement, they face a unique set of challenges. The oldest members are turning 59 this year, while the youngest are entering their mid-40s. However, only 25% of Generation X respondents believe they still have enough time to save, a significant decrease from 43% just two years ago. The financial hurdles they have faced throughout their lives have left them with limited confidence in their ability to achieve their retirement goals.

Lack of Retirement Planning - A Common Issue Across Generations

The Allianz survey revealed that 40% of respondents do not have a concrete financial plan for their retirement, leaving their future financial security uncertain. Additionally, a staggering 56% admitted that they don't know where to begin when it comes to retirement planning beyond having basic accounts like a 401(k) and an IRA. These numbers highlight a common issue across generations: a lack of preparedness and knowledge when it comes to retirement planning.

The survey findings emphasize the need for increased awareness and proactive retirement planning. By understanding the basics of retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs, maximizing Social Security benefits, considering lifetime annuities, and implementing additional savings strategies, individuals can take significant steps towards achieving a more secure and fulfilling retirement.