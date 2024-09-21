ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Genius doctor almost bankrupted a casino by cracking the roulette code and winning $1.2 million

Dubbed as the 'Gambling Doctor', Jarecki became one of the world’s foremost medical researchers in America
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Stock image of a roulette/Getty Images | Jovan Doncic
Stock image of a roulette/Getty Images | Jovan Doncic

The roulette is a game of luck. However, a medical professor at the University of Heidelberg viewed it differently. Dr Richard Jarecki, who devised a method to beat the game, became a menace to casinos in Europe in the 1960s and early 70s. His astonishing winnings earned him the title of the 'Gambling Doctor'. 

 

Dr Jarecki had developed a system to win at roulette, and according to the New York Times, he accumulated about $1.2 million, or over $9 million in today's money.  Dr Jarecki, who was born in Germany, fled to America during World War 2. In America, Jarecki became one of the world’s foremost medical researchers, The Hustle reported. 

Living in New Jersey, he fell in love with games like rummy, skat, and bridge. Sometime in the early 60s, he developed an obsession with roulette. He was convinced that it could be “beat.”

He observed that while casinos replaced cards, dice, and balls every night, the roulette wheels stayed in service for decades. Thus, these wheels developed wear and tear, creating some biases in the spins. The doctor recorded tens of thousands of spins and analyzed the data for statistical abnormalities.

 

“I [experimented] until I had a rough outline of a system based on the previous winning numbers,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald in 1969. 

After winning decent money in America, Jarecki moved back to Germany, to work at the University of Heidelberg. He realized that European roulette wheels offered better odds as they had 37 slots instead of 38. They were also old, and full of physical defects.

A roulette wheel with ball bouncing around | Getty Images | Stock Photo
A roulette wheel with ball bouncing around | Getty Images | Stock Photo

He scouted dozens of wheels at casinos around Europe from Monte Carlo (Monaco) to France to Germany. They even recruited a team of 8 people to record more information. In 1964, Jarecki struck big as he won £625,000 (~$824,000 today) after betting a loan of  £25,000 (~$33,000). 

By the end of the run, he’d netted nearly $1.2 million. Flush with cash, Jarecki bought a luxury apartment near San Remo, a palatial Italian casino on the shores of the Mediterranean, and drove around in a Rolls Royce. His winnings made him a celebrity. 

 

He once almost bankrupted a casino forcing the owner to issue a 15-day ban for “being too good". The night after the ban was lifted, he won another $100,000 (~$717,000).  By this time, he was also drawing large crowds when he showed up at a casino. 

Europeans scrambled to clip Dr Jarecki’s wings. They switched tables from time to time, but the gambling doctor's memory beat them. Some even tried to ban Dr Jarecki from their venues and even the country. But he appealed the decision to come back and win more. 

Finally, the San Remo casino, one of his biggest victims, replaced about two dozen of its tables to negate Jarecki's advantage. Furthermore, manufacturers made roulette wheels with more care, offering fewer biases to exploit.

Gambling chips placed on roulette wheel table | Getty Images | stock photo
Gambling chips placed on roulette wheel table | Getty Images | stock photo

Dr Jarecki died in 2018 at his home in Manila at the age of 86.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary warns couples not to merge finances: "I don't care how in love you are"
ECONOMY & WORK
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary warns couples not to merge finances: "I don't care how in love you are"
Mr Wonderful also forbids shared financial practice in his own family.
2 hours ago
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
ECONOMY & WORK
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
Despite numerous warnings, '1234' remains the most common four digit passcode.
3 hours ago
Genius doctor almost bankrupted a casino by cracking the roulette code and winning $1.2 million
ECONOMY & WORK
Genius doctor almost bankrupted a casino by cracking the roulette code and winning $1.2 million
Dubbed as the 'Gambling Doctor', Jarecki became one of the world’s foremost medical researchers in America
7 hours ago
Robert Downey Jr. was appalled by what he saw on Wall Street in the ‘90s and oh, he didn't hold back
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Downey Jr. was appalled by what he saw on Wall Street in the ‘90s and oh, he didn't hold back
The 30-year old clip has resurfaced on social media and fans are going crazy over the actor's candour.
1 day ago
Woman learns her $4 thrift store vase is a 2,000-year-old Mayan artifact. She then did what felt right
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman learns her $4 thrift store vase is a 2,000-year-old Mayan artifact. She then did what felt right
The vase is now among the other artifacts that were dropped off anonymously, heading back to its homeland.
1 day ago
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
ECONOMY & WORK
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
The celebrity wanted to help women in the criminal justice system who face unique challenges.
2 days ago
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
The large rock was later marked as a national treasure of Romania and placed in a museum.
2 days ago
His company accidentally paid him 330 times his salary due to HR error. He did what anyone would do
ECONOMY & WORK
His company accidentally paid him 330 times his salary due to HR error. He did what anyone would do
The man, who bagged over $180,000 due to an HR error, was told to return the money, but he had other plans.
2 days ago
Richard Branson's lesson from his ‘most notable failure’ is one every underdog should hear
ECONOMY & WORK
Richard Branson's lesson from his ‘most notable failure’ is one every underdog should hear
The Virgin Group founder has seen incredible success and a fair share of failures as well.
2 days ago
Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer
The Arkansas woman said that the trick helped her win a lottery prize twice.
3 days ago
Wheel of Fortune player misspells ‘Achilles’ and loses $1 million despite solving the puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel of Fortune player misspells ‘Achilles’ and loses $1 million despite solving the puzzle
The freshman lost it all when he had to pronounce "Mythological Hero Achilles".
3 days ago
California man buys a private island for $31,000 because it's cheaper than a house deposit in US
ECONOMY & WORK
California man buys a private island for $31,000 because it's cheaper than a house deposit in US
This was less than the median down-payment of $34,000 that Americans paid last year.
4 days ago
Guy invested $24 on Bitcoin in 2009 and forgot about it. Years later, he came back to a massive fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy invested $24 on Bitcoin in 2009 and forgot about it. Years later, he came back to a massive fortune
Since Bitcoins were stored in digital wallets, for the next whole day, Koch frantically searched for the password to his wallet. 
5 days ago
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
ECONOMY & WORK
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
Amid high interest rates and ballooning monthly mortgages, a photo of a mortgage payment slip from 1952 has baffled people.
5 days ago
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
ECONOMY & WORK
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
Ikea’s campaign showcased the towel's versatility and took a dig at high fashion by offering the product for much lower.
5 days ago
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
"Wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal"
5 days ago
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
ECONOMY & WORK
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
The six mile stretch nicknamed "Road to Nowhere" now sits as a popular tourist destination.
6 days ago
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
ECONOMY & WORK
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
The creator couple, who booked the room at Caesar’s Palace, claimed they were accidentally upgraded.
7 days ago
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
ECONOMY & WORK
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
Viewers were shocked to see the price difference between now and back then.
Sep 13, 2024
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
ECONOMY & WORK
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
"These companies are desperate to make you blame the employee for the extra cost instead of them accepting a slightly lower profit margin."
Sep 12, 2024