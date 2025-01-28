ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' Steve Harvey smacks a contestant's teammate after she makes history on the show

The seasoned host was dumbstruck by the players incredible Fast Money round performance.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and contestant Carrick Sweeney on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and contestant Carrick Sweeney on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In his long run as the host of "Family Feud", Steve Harvey has seen almost all kinds of contestants and heard the weirdest responses. However, there was one instance where the seasoned host was shocked by a contestant's incredible performance and reacted in an unusual way. Playing the Fast Money round, the player named Erin Sweeney set a new record by grabbing the most points, and Harvey was astounded. He even smacked her teammate saying he had never seen anything like her performance on the show.

Screenshot showing contestant Erin Sweeney on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing contestant Erin Sweeney on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the Fast Money round of Family Feud, two players from the winning team take to the stage to answer a series of survey questions. Each answer earns them points based on how many people in the 100-person survey picked a similar response. Each player gets 20 seconds to answer the questions and the goal for the two contestants is to bag a total of 200 points to win $20,000 more. 

In the record-breaking episode, team Sweeney won the game and nominated Erin and Carrick to play the Fast Money round. Erin took the stage first and joined Harvey in the middle to answer the questions. "If it wasn't for Mom in the morning, name something kids would probably never do," Harvey asked. "Brush their teeth," Erin said without wasting a second. She then crushed one question after another with confidence. 

Screenshot showing Erin playing the Fast Money round (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Erin playing the Fast Money round (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the end, when Erin and Harvey turned to the board to see how she had done, they were in for a shock of a lifetime. The player's scoreboard opened with the first response fetching her a whopping 35 points. The second was even better as it got her 37 points. The scoreboard kept ticking higher and higher and finally, her final response bagged an unprecedented 56 points. In the end, Erin had scored a whopping 199 points single-handedly, something no other player had ever done on the show. 

Screenshot showing the scoreboard (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the scoreboard (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As Erin celebrated with her family, the next player, Carrick walked onto the stage with no idea about what had happened. “Let me ask you something. How many points do you think she got?” Harvey asked Carrick. Confident in her teammate's abilities, he guessed "198," which coincidentally was the previous record for the most points a single player got in the Fast Money round.

“More,” Harvey told Carrick adding that he had never seen that before.  “Bam!” the host said as his card slapped Carrick’s arm, before admitting, “You need one point! I’ve been here 15 years … I ain’t never seen this happen before.”

Screenshot showing Harvey smacking the player with the cue cards (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey smacking the player with the cue cards (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While there wasn't much left to do for Carrick, he proceeded to play the round and made it through all the questions in 20 seconds with confidence. However, it didn't matter much as his very first answer fetched 16 points, pushing the team's total way beyond the required 200.

 

Thus, the Sweeney family won the bonus of $20,000 and set a new record on the show. As for Carrick, he had taken the total to 259 which wasn't the highest total but way more than enough.

