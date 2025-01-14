ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant pulls out a banana from her hair and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all

Steve Harvey is known for his wit and comic timing, but he was caught off guard.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant eating the banana and Steve Harvey's reaction (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
In a career as a stand-up comic and host, Steve Harvey has been the one full of surprises for his audience, delivering wit and meme-worthy moments. Known for his viral reactions on "Family Feud," the veteran host has seen it all on the show, or maybe not. But even Harvey was stunned into silence by a celebrity contestant who pulled off a fascinating trick on stage.

Screenshot showing the team of Drag Queens (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Player Goes 'Bananas' on Family Feud

The special "Celebrity Family Feud" episode featured cast members of the show “Drag Me to Dinner,” including Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka, who faced a team of drag queens, playing for the ACLU Foundation. 

Things were relatively normal with the hilarious contestants generating rounds of laughter with their answers. But then they took things to another level when Harvey called Burtka and Willam Belli to the center to face off and get a chance to play the game.

Screenshot showing Willam and Burtka greeting each other (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Belli a drag queen who is famous for being the only contestant ever disqualified from RuPaul’s “Drag Race,” walked to the middle and engaged in an elaborate greeting with Burtka. Before Harvey could ask the survey question, Willam had a few more tricks to pull. She reached up to her wig, opened it like a cabinet, and pulled out a fresh banana from her hair. 

Screenshot showing Belli pulling out a banana from her hair (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
The trick stunned Harvey into silence as Belli went on to peel the banana before taking a bite. While Burtka joined in on the action by taking a bite, Harvey was too stunned to react when Belli offered him the fruit. Finally, after taking a victory bite, she threw the banana in style. Harvey stood bewildered as the audience laughed and continued to cheer. Recovering from what just happened, Harvey just exclaimed “You pulled a banana out of your hair!”

Screenshot showing the reaction from Steve Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
The Drag Queen then went on to make a suggestive joke, saying, “You thought it was a banana in my wig, but I was just happy to see you," leading to more laughs. The show continued with Harvey still taken aback by the elaborate wig trick. Things got even more racy when the show moved on to the question "Name something that married people do that a dog might do while making love.” 

Belli quickly pressed the buzzer to answer. Harvey was visibly nervous as he pointed to the contestant for the answer. Without wasting a second, Belli gave an X-rated answer which was censored.

Screenshot showing the contestant giving the X-rated answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Everyone almost fell to the floor laughing, with Harvey (holding on to his life) looking at the board. Despite being X-rated the answer still showed up on the board winning her team a lot of points.

 

The drag stars including Manila Luzone and BenDeLaCremewent, went on to win the game and the $25,000 prize, which they ultimately donated to the ACLU drag defense fund.

While the show was done, viewers made the clips soon went viral on the internet with viewers sharing it across platforms.

 

“Pulling a banana out of her wig during Family Feud? Truly our nation’s finest comedian," @mylestanzer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Some users even wondered what the censored answer from Belli was.

