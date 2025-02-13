'Wheel of Fortune' player starts bench pressing Ryan Seacrest — and Vanna White's reaction is all of us

Seacrest was so astonished that he had to test the contestant's strength right then and there.

Since taking over as the host of "The Wheel Of Fortune" from Pat Sajak, Ryan Seacrest has been busy. The dynamic host has put in all the effort to live up to Sajak's legacy and it seems like there is no limit to how far he would go on the show. In one such bizarre moment, Seacrest allowed a contestant to lift him up to show his strength.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

In the episode, Seacrest introduced the three contestants to the audience. Moving on to the player named Will McHugh from Tampa Florida, he asked what occupied the man's free time in daily life. The contestant shared that he just got a 9 to 5 job after graduation and he spends his free time at the local bar or at the gym. In an attempt to connect with the player and make things more entertaining, Seacrest asked him what was his "max" referring to his personal lift record at the gym.

Screenshot showing the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune/Justin M.)

The contestant shared that his personal record for the bench press is 315 pounds. This shocked the host and he exclaimed, "Wait, 315!? That's three of me!" The player went on to brag that if he lay down he could probably bench the host. Seacrest called his bluff and asked McHugh to immediately lay down and lift him. To everyone's surprise, the player successfully lifted Seacrest live on air, on the set of the show.

Screenshot showing the contestant benching Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune/Justin M.)

The audience cheered as Seacrest walked back to his spot while pulling himself together. Even co-host Vanna White couldn't believe what just happened on the set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will McHugh (@willmchugefitness)

Turns out this wasn't the only time when Seacrest got manhandled on the show. Previously, the host allowed another player to lift him up and squeeze him to celebrate a big win. In the episode, contestant Charles Tapacio, an email marketer from Hoffman Estates, won big on the game show, he wasn't sure of going for a second hug with the host. Seacrest saw the hesitation and invited the player saying, "You can squeeze me." The player immediately proceeded to lift the host.

Most recently, Seacrest admitted that he doesn't mind being tossed around on the stage. "To all future contestants, please, if you win, pick me up, throw me over, tackle me, I’m totally fine with it," Seacrest declared after a player knocked him down to the ground during his celebration. The contestant was Daniel Thomas from San Marcos, who could barely hold his excitement after he won the bonus round with an epic solution. As he rushed to hug the host, the two lost balance and took a tumble on the studio floor.

“Oh my gosh, are you okay?” Thomas asked as he helped the former American Idol host back to his feet. “I’m good,” Seacrest said before revealing that Thomas had won an additional $40,000 in the bonus round taking his total prize up to a whopping $71,950. On social media, the host later admitted that it was all good and in the spirit of fun.