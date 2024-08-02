Former electrician becomes full-time Jeff Bezos lookalike and he's making incredible money

Cagcas Halicilar from Germany has made a rather lavish living out of his billionaire looks.

Looking like the second richest person in the world comes with many perks. This is what a German electrician found out when he left his job and business to become a professional Jeff Bezos doppelganger. Cagcas Halicilar, 46, from Leimen, Germany, told What's The Jam that while he aspired to become an entrepreneur like Bezos, his new profession has also allowed him to lead a lavish lifestyle like the founder of Amazon, who is currently worth about $204 billion, as per Bloomberg.

“I look like his twin brother,” he told Jam Press adding that he gets much attention on the streets for his looks and often finds himself traveling on extravagant cruises and performing gigs.

I was an electrician, now I’m a professional Jeff Bezos lookalike — and my life is lavish, too https://t.co/ka9PmcMb5N pic.twitter.com/QOhpPgF8ig — New York Post (@nypost) April 15, 2024

Halicilar trained and worked as an electrician for nearly half his life, without realizing the potential of his looks. He was first made aware of his resemblance to Bezos about three years ago. At the time, Halicilar had just quit his electrician job due to grueling hours and started his own company, CB Transporte. He always dreamt of becoming a businessman like Bezos, who famously quit his job to become an entrepreneur.

However, when his friend's friend showed him a picture of Bezos, highlighting the similarities between the two, Halicilar was fairly surprised. "I didn't know what they (his friends) meant by that until I was shown the picture of Jeff Bezos – some of my friends joked that he had cloned me," he told What's The Jam.

Upon a friend's suggestion, Halicilar began shaving his head to look more like Bezos and went on to sign up to a doppelgänger agency. Halicilar can now be booked for a gig through the website New Lookalikes.

Halicilar says that it takes a generous amount of Nivea face cream to maintain a smooth complexion like Bezos. Shaving the head is a pretty obvious effort. Since Bezos mostly dresses casually, it doesn't matter what Halicilar wears. "I have already been doing this for over ten years now," he said in the report.

He added that there is more than looks that are similar between him and Bezos. ”My right eye gets smaller in the sunlight just like his," he said.

When he decided to take advantage of his “billionaire” looks, Halicilar began moonlighting as a part-time impersonator. He says he had performed several gigs on German TV and at events. However, he says the biggest gig he ever did was for the German Netflix mini-series, "King of Stonks".

Halicilar has gotten so good at his job that he supposedly tricked even Amazon during his visit to the company's Seattle campus. He said the company workers came up to him asking for selfies and told him how proud they were to work at Amazon.

Halicilar has had the opportunity to live life big like Bezos. His social media posts often feature him posing at picturesque locations worldwide often on luxury cruises.

”I also have a lifestyle almost like him – I often travel on ships and even have a butler and drink a good whiskey like Jeff," he told the Jam. He added that his dream is to drink whiskey alongside Bezos on the billionaire's yacht.