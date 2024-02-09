Who Is Pearl Kapur, India's First Billionaire At 27?

Indian-origin entrepreneur Pearlpreet Singh Kapur has become the country's youngest billionaire at 27, with a net worth of $1.1 billion, according to The Economic Times. Kapur is a trailblazer who started his entrepreneurial journey in May 2023 with the Zyber 365. The cutting-edge Web3 cybersecurity startup experienced a meteoric rise gaining the unicorn status in just three months. The startup has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in funding, at an astounding $1.2 billion valuation.

Serial entrepreneur, investor, and Web3 enthusiast, Kapur graduated from Queen Mary University of London with an MSC in Investment Banking (CFA Pathway), according to his official website.

Before founding Zyber 365, Kapur worked for over two years as a Financial Advisor at AMPM Store and as a Business Advisor at Antier Solutions. He is already regarded as a pioneer in the field of Web3 technology and a staunch backer of blockchain, AI, cyber security, and sustainable practices in the Web3 space.

Kapur founded Billion Pay Technologies Pvt Ltd, in 2022, marking his first entrepreneurial venture. He then went on to set up a venture in the Web3 space called Zyber 365 in May 2023.

Kapur's commitment led to the rapid ascent of the startup which became the fastest unicorn in both India and Asia. The startup currently holds the 109th position in India's unicorn landscape.

As per his website, Kapur oversees the company’s day-to-day operations, scalability and business valuation, team building, and networking. It also informs that he aims to spearhead ‘Globalization 3.0’ and redefine the landscape of technological advancement with blockchain, AI, and cybersecurity, coupled with sustainable practices.

Kapur is the largest shareholder of Zyber 365 and the startup’s meteoric rise has led to a substantial increase in his net worth. With a 90% stake in the company, Pearl Kapur is estimated to be worth $1.1 billion (approximately Rs 9,129 crore), according to the Economic Times.

Zyber 365 is an Indian Blockchain Technology and Cybersecurity AI Ecosystem Firm. The company is headquartered in the UK. The Web3 and AI-based OS startup was founded by Indian-origin entrepreneur Pearl Kapur and ethical hacker Sunny Vaghela (CPO). It offers a decentralized and cyber-secured operating system with a strong focus on environmental sustainability.

Apart from Kapur (Founder & CEO) and Vaghela (Co-founder & CPO), Zyber 365’s core team also includes Soneshwar Singh as CTO and Samiraj Singh as CFO.

The company’s portfolio comprises a diverse range of Web3 products, decentralized identities, data analytics, software development kits, web browsers, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, and initial coin offerings (ICOs), as per its website.

The firm is also gearing up to launch its native token to bolster its ecosystem, and its EVM Compatible Layer 1 (PoA) sustainable chain solution is set to go live by the end of May 2024.

Last year, the Sram & Mram Group invested 8.3%, contributing $100 million in Series A funding, recognizing the immense potential of Zyber 365. The strategic investment was made at an astounding valuation of $1.2 billion.

The group has substantial investments in a semiconductor fabrication plant in India and in SpiceXpress’s air cargo business, which can lead to potential strategic partnerships for Zyber 365.