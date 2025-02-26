How much does Manuela Arbeláez earn per episode on 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than we thought

Arbeláez shot to fame after a mishap in which she gave away a free car to a contestant.

Drew Carey has had several memorable moments on "The Price is Right" and has earned the position of the game show's face. But apart from him, models also make their presence felt once in a while and Manuela Arbeláez was behind an incident that stands out in the show's history. Most fans remember Arbeláez for accidentally giving away a car to a contestant. After that gaffe, she didn't lose her job, but instead, the model has been appearing on the show for the past 15 years.

Screenshot showing Manuela on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/ The Price Is Right)

Arbeláez is a Colombian-American model and actress who first appeared on "The Price Is Right" in 2009. She bagged the job while she was a new citizen of the U.S., shortly after appearing as a finalist on "Nuestra Belleza Latina." Out of the hundreds of women who auditioned for the show, Manuela was one of five lucky finalists to appear on-camera as a model for one episode. She was chosen as a winner by an online fan vote and she got the opportunity to tape five additional episodes of the 37th season.

Apart from "The Price is Right," Arbeláez appeared on other TV shows as well. She starred in the CBS soap opera "The Bold and The Beautiful" and in the 2011 film "Jack and Jill" alongside Adam Sandler. She was also a part of the music video for "Loving You No More" and for Robin Thicke’s track "It’s in the Mornin." Furthermore, she served as one of the Trophy Models at the 54th Grammy Awards, in 2012.

While Arbeláez has been working for nearly 15 years on the show, she gained fame after an unfortunate incident. In an episode from 2015, Arbeláez was in charge of revealing the prices in the famed "Five Price Tags Game". In the game, the player is given three chances to guess the correct price of a car from five different tags to win. The contestant made her first guess for brand new a Hyundai Sonata, which was wrong.

Arbeláez was supposed to wait for the player to make another guess, but she accidentally went on to reveal the right price under the impression that the game was over. This move made sure that Andrea saw the right answer before exhausting all her attempts, allowing her to win the car.

"Ooooooh! Congratulations! Manuela just gave you a car!" Carey told the contestant. "The game is over, folks," he remarked while laughing. Arbeláez immediately covered her mouth in shock and she later told Inside Edition that she was nervous about how the producers would react. However, everyone including the host and the executives of the show enjoyed the moment and she did not get into any trouble for her mistake.

According to The US Sun, Arbeláez has a net worth of $1 million, with modeling being the primary source of her fortune. As for her salary, nothing has been officially reported. According to a Quora user, the models on the game show make up to $100,000 annually or $800 per episode. While the figures cannot be corroborated, the net worth of the models does indicate that they are being paid well.