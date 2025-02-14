'Price is Right' model stuns everyone by removing her high heels for an on-stage ’emergency’

Drew Carey is talented in a lot of ways and contestants also bring their unique skills on the stage sometimes.

"The Price is Right" has games that are largely about luck, but contestants also bring certain skills to the table. Even the host Drew Carey is multitalented as a comedian and dancer. However, he isn't the only cast member who has unique skills, as model Manuela Arbelaez has also demonstrated one of her many hidden talents, by killing a fly on air.

In the episode, Carey was conducting his usual hosting duties alongside a contestant with him on the stage. The host was in the middle of explaining the rules of the "Bargain Game" when something unusual happened. In the background, Manuela stepped on a podium beside another model and gasped "Oh my god" looking down at the table. She then took off one of her heels, and smacked it hard on the podium. Turns out that the model had spotted a fly sitting on top of the podium and decided to take pest control into her own hands.

Screenshots showing Manuela killing a fly (Image source: Instagram/The Price Is Right)

When Carey heard the sound, he stopped speaking to the contestant and asked "Are you guys all right?" to which model Rachel Reynolds replied, "It was a fly," before asking Manuela "Did you get it?" The camera then zoomed in on the dead fly as Manueala exclaimed "Oh my god! I got it!"

"That's her third fly," Rachel said before Manuela added, "I've killed three flies today!" She also went on to declare herself the famed "fly killer" of "The Price Is Right."

Screenshots showing the dead fly (Image source: Instagram/The Price Is Right)

"Manuela just killed a fly," Carey announced as the crowd cheered for the model. "It's my special talent," she said as the host finally returned to the game. The clip was uploaded on the game show's Instagram account with the caption "Adding 'fly killer' to the skills section of my resume 😂." Fans of the show were also awestruck by the model's lightning-fast reflexes. "Lol...she's beautiful but deadly. 😆" wrote @j.erechfrazee. "that passion when she said OMG and satisfaction when she said I GOT IT...... I'm in love❤️" added @s3nicd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

Turns out this isn't the only viral moment that Manuela is known for. She had previously made headlines for an episode from Season 43. A contestant was playing the game of "Three Price Tags" where she had three chances to choose the correct price tag of a car to win it. After she locked her first choice, Manuela went on to reveal that the price tag was incorrect. While as per the rules, the player had two more attempts left, Manuela accidentally went on to reveal the right price under the impression that the game was already over. "I won it!" the player exclaimed as Both Manuela and Carey's jaws dropped. "Ooooooh! Congratulations! Manuela just gave you a car!" the host reacted, trying to salvage the situation.

Manueala later clarified that she didn't face any heat for the incident and the producers of the show enjoyed the hilarious goof up as well.