Meet Leah Halton, the Lifestyle Influencer Who Is Set to Break the Record of the Most-liked TikTok Video

Over the years, TikTok has given the world several stars who have achieved great heights. One such rising star is Leah Halton, an Australian model who has been making waves and captivating audiences all over the world. The 23-year-old influencer’s popularity has reached so far that it seems she is set to break a historic record. Moving at a rapid pace, Halton’s lip sync of "Praise Jah in the Moonlight" is close to breaking the record of the most-liked video on TikTok.

The current record is held by Bella Poarch with her lip-sync of “M to the B.” While Poarch’s video has 65.7 million likes, Halton’s video has reached 45.7 million likes and that number keeps growing by the hour.

Halton is an Australian influencer and model famous for her fitness and lifestyle content. Many of her videos on both TikTok and YouTube focus on her career as a model, fitness, and her daily life with her boyfriend, Adrian. Halton currently lives in Melbourne, but she travels all over the world for her content and work.

Diaro AS reported that Halton chose her username on TikTok as @loooooooooch with eight o’s because her name is Leah Lucia Hamilton, which her family shortened to Luch. So she initially planned to sign up on TikTok as Luc but she thought people would mispronounce the name so she went all the way with the eight o’s. The report says that Halton has celiac disease because of which she can't eat gluten and her favorite food, pasta. Halton also appears to be a Liverpool fan as she has been seen wearing the Liverpool kit in one of her TikTok videos.

Halton has over 6.8 million followers on TikTok, 1.23 million subscribers on YouTube, and 1.2 million followers on Instagram. While these may seem low compared to other celebrities, Halton’s videos frequently get tens of millions, of views and her most successful video may even break the record.

Aside from her lifestyle videos, Halton is also famous for TikTok’s inverted filter which is similar to the one used in her most-liked video. Her fns often compare her to other high-profile celebrities like Madison Beer and model Adriana Lima.

Halton’s TikTok of "Praise Jah in the Moonlight" is an instant classic of the lip sync genre and the current viral trend. The video starts in the trademark fashion with a closeup of her face, looking a little confused. She then cutely looks sideways and kicks into character as the drums come in. After striking some adorable expressions, she pans out into lip-syncing to YG Marley. With a big smile, she sings the song and plays with her hair. This is all Halton needed for the 12-second clip to go viral across platforms.

Apart from likes, the video has received 1.2 million comments as well. Most of the comments are from people who are awestruck by her beauty and adorable expressions. Some of the comments include, “How is someone that pretty?” and “Beautiful and perfect.” Several others keep commenting on the fact that the video has gone globally viral.

