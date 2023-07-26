Wealth and fame often go hand in hand and it's no secret that many celebrities lead lavish lifestyles. However, some celebrities have amassed fortunes that far surpass what the public might assume. These stars from the world of entertainment or business have managed to build incredible wealth while flying somewhat under the radar, per GOBankingRates. Let's take a closer look at 10 celebrities who might be even richer than you think.

1. PewDiePie: The YouTube sensation

Net Worth: $40 Million

Image Source: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

When you think of wealthy celebrities, YouTubers might not immediately come to mind. However, Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg shattered that belief. As one of the highest-paid YouTube stars, PewDiePie has accumulated a staggering net worth of $40 million. He achieved fame and fortune by live-streaming and commentating on games, becoming a pioneer in the world of online entertainment. Although his success has been marred by past controversies, PewDiePie's exclusive deal with YouTube shows that he remains a powerful force in the digital realm.

2. Andrew Shue: From TV to tech entrepreneur

Net Worth: $50 Million

Image Source: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Andrew Shue, best known for his role as Billy Campbell on Melrose Place, transitioned from acting to the tech industry and found massive success. He co-founded CafeMom which later became CafeMedia, a popular website, attracting 164 million unique visitors per month. The platform ranks high in categories such as parenting, food, and home, contributing significantly to Shue's impressive net worth of $50 million.

3. Daisy Fuentes: MTV VJ turned entrepreneur

Net Worth: $75 Million

Image Source: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Cuban-born Daisy Fuentes made a name for herself as an MTV VJ but she didn't stop there. She ventured into various entrepreneurial endeavors, becoming Revlon's first Latina spokesperson and establishing a successful clothing and accessory line. Daisy Fuentes further expanded her portfolio by hosting NBC's genealogy show, A New Leaf, which helped amass her a substantial net worth of $75 million.

4. Jessica Alba: Actress and business mogul

Net Worth: $100 Million

Image Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jessica Alba is no stranger to the entertainment industry, with a successful career in film and television. However, what sets her apart is her entrepreneurial spirit. In addition to receiving steady paychecks from acting, Alba co-founded The Honest Company, known for its eco-friendly household products. Her ventures in business and entertainment have propelled her to become one of the richest actresses of all time, with a net worth of $100 million.

5. Rowan Atkinson: From iconic comedian to millionaire

Net Worth: $150 Million

Image Source: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Rowan Atkinson is beloved for his iconic characters like Mr. Bean and Johnny English, which became pop-culture staples worldwide. While he might not be at the peak of fame anymore, Atkinson's work continues and his net worth has more than doubled since his early days. With a net worth of $150 million, this British comedian has proven his ability to bring laughter to audiences while building an impressive fortune.

6. Sammy Hagar: Rockstar turned entrepreneur

Net Worth: $150 Million

Image Source: GettyImages/Bryan Steffy

Sammy Hagar's fame as part of the legendary band Van Halen contributed significantly to his net worth but he didn't stop there. Hagar's business acumen led him to establish the Cabo Wabo Cantina, which ultimately resulted in the successful Cabo Wabo tequila brand and a chain of restaurants. He also ventured into the spirits business alongside fellow rocker Rick Springfield, co-owning Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, a line of flavored alcohol.

7. Julia Louis-Dreyfus: TV Star with a family fortune

Net Worth: $250 Million

Image Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gained fame through her roles on television, but her impressive net worth of $250 million has deeper roots. She is the heiress of the Louis-Dreyfus Corporation, a family business founded by her ancestors. Additionally, Louis-Dreyfus earned significant sums from her work on hit TV shows like Veep and Seinfeld, solidifying her position as one of the highest-paid television actresses.

8. Reese Witherspoon: Actress and businesswoman

Net Worth: $300 Million

Image Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon's talent as an actress earned her an Academy Award, but it's her business ventures that have made her incredibly wealthy. She founded the media brand Hello Sunshine and the Southern-themed lifestyle brand Draper James, both of which have been highly successful. Witherspoon's ability to juggle a thriving acting career and her entrepreneurial pursuits has contributed to her impressive net worth of $300 million.

9. Victoria Principal: From TV Star to business tycoon

Net Worth: $350 Million

Image Source: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Victoria Principal gained fame as Pamela Barnes Ewing on the iconic TV show Dallas. However, her substantial net worth of $350 million comes from her accomplishments as a best-selling author and the success of her natural skincare products line under the brand Principal Secret. Principal's entrepreneurial ventures have proven to be lucrative, making her wealth soar far beyond her television fame.

10. Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood megastar and business owner

Net Worth: $400 Million

Image Source: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

While Hollywood might dominate the global entertainment scene, Bollywood holds its own in terms of popularity and success. Amitabh Bachchan, an Indian actor known for his 'Angry young man' roles, has appeared in over 240 films and established his production company, the Amitabh Bachchan Corporation. His contributions to the Indian film industry coupled with his business ventures have resulted in a remarkable net worth of $400 million.

