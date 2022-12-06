PewDiePie Has Garnered Over 28 Billion Views on YouTube — What’s His Net Worth?

Growing up, PewDiePie spent a lot of time playing video games. He also expressed an interest in drawing. Aside from launching a successful YouTube career, PewDiePie also authored the book, This Book Loves You, which was published in 2015.

Birthdate: Oct. 24, 1989

Birthplace: Gothenburg, Sweden

Education: Reportedly left school over lack of interest in his area of study.

Spouse: Marzia Kjellberg

YouTube subscribers: 111 million