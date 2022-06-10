MrBeast Earns Tens of Millions per Year, Says Money “Doesn’t Matter” to Him

Donaldson’s YouTube dominance doesn’t come easily, though. He told fellow YouTuber Coffeezilla last year that it costs him $500,000–$1 million to create a video. A Rolling Stone cover story published this April reported that only a few of Donaldson’s videos are profitable, with his gaming and reaction videos funding the stunts on his main YouTube channel.

“I could be doing cheaper videos,” he told the magazine. “But I just don’t want to. I want to push the boundaries to go bigger, bigger.”