TikTok Influencer and Millionaire Liver King Has Admitted He Takes Steroids
A social media influencer who encourages his followers to live like their early ancestors and eat raw meat just came clean about his use of steroids.
Just looking at 45-year-old Brian Johnson, aka Liver King, it's harder to believe that he doesn’t take enhancing drugs. The dude is ripped. His TikTok and Instagram posts often show him doing He-man-like fits of strength or eating gross amounts of raw meat.
So, what's his net worth? Keep reading for all the details on Liver King.
Liver King had a substantial net worth before he went on social media.
Liver King built a net worth of over $1 million even before starting his social media persona. Before his foray into social media, he ran a successful supplement company, Ancestral Supplements, which he sells through his Liver King website and social media channels.
Brian Johnson, aka "Liver King"
Social Media Influencer
Net worth: Over $1 Million
Brian Johnson was a successful businessman before he created his social media persona, Liver King. He is the owner of the Ancestral Supplements company, which he now promotes as Liver King on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.
Age: 45
Alma mater: Texas Tech University
Wife: Liver Queen
Liver King first appeared on social media in August 2021 promoting his “ancestral lifestyle,” eating raw-organ meat and the “whole animal, nose to tail, horns to hooves.” Today, he has 3.5 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million Instagram followers.
Liver King has denied using steroids to get his chiseled physique. That is until a YouTube bodybuilder exposed receipts for Johnson’s steroid purchases. The receipts reportedly show that Liver King purchased about $12,000 worth of steroids, TMZ reports. In response, he fessed up to his drug use and issued an apology to his followers.
“I fully own that I f--ked up. I am as sorry as a man can be, and all I can do is take extreme ownership right now, be better, and lead myself to a better life as a better human,” Liver King said in a video statement posted to his Instagram page. “Thank you to everyone for the support, the criticism, the love, the hate, and, above all else, the loyalty.”
Liver King got picked on as a kid.
Liver King wasn’t always the muscled barbarian that he is today. In an interview on the podcast “The Diary of a CEO,” Liver King said he was a scrawny kid who “got the shit kicked out of me every day.” His obsession with working out started after his stepfather gave him a weight bench.
Liver King studied biochemistry at Texas Tech University and wrote his thesis on supplemental nutrition. He used the knowledge he gained in college to start his Ancestral Supplements company.
Liver King calls his wife Liver Queen.
According to a BuzzFeed News article, Liver King lives in Texas with his wife, the “Liver Queen,” and two sons, whom he refers to as his “Savage Liver Boys.” He refers to his fans as "primals," BuzzFeed News reports.
Whatever you do, don’t call Liver King by his given name.
Liver King no longer refers to himself by his given name. Brian Johnson no longer exists, Liver King told YouTuber Logan Paul on his show ImPaulsive.
“Every man has this barbarian trapped inside him. My f--kin’ barbarian broke out of that cage, and he f--kin’ ate Brian Johnson,” Liver King told Paul.