The TikTok Car Theft Challenge Exposes These Brands for Lax Security

The TikTok platform is notorious for hosting various types of challenges, some far more dangerous than others. There was the TikTok blackout challenge that killed a 9-year-old boy and the TikTok Benadryl challenge that encouraged users to take large doses of the antihistamine.

The TikTok car theft challenge is another dangerous dare that's wreaking havoc on the lives of some Kia and Hyundai owners.