Highest-Paid TikTokers Are Worth Millions Thanks to Platform and Sponsorships
TikTok may be your go-to source for Skims hauls or to soak up the latest trend happening around the world but for others, it serves as their main source of income. Although not everyone can become wealthy from TikTok as the demand to become famous is growing, there are a select few who have amassed millions from their TikTok channel.
So, who are the highest-paid TikTokers as of 2022?
If you’ve ever wondered who’s actually making money from TikTok and who is merely posing as a success story, keep reading to find out who the top 10 highest-paid TikToker users are right now.
Charli D’Amelio
Charli D’ Amelio is worth a reported $17.5 million, according to Forbes, and she can thank the TikTok platform for helping her amass it. Charli currently has 148.3 million followers as well as 11.2 billion likes and counting. After the now-18-year-old’s dance clips went viral, she scored advertising sponsorships from companies like Morphe, Invisalign, and even Dunkin’ Donuts.
She also launched her very own perfume, Born Dreamer, which retails for $48. Although TikTok helped Charli land massive deals, it also led to her and her sister, Dixie D’ Amelio, being featured in their very own Hulu series, The D’ Amelio Show, which began airing in 2021.
Dixie D’Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio, 21, began her TikTok journey shortly after her sister, Charli, took the spotlight on TikTok. Today, Dixie has 57.5 million followers and 3.2 billion likes (and counting) on her content. In terms of net worth, Dixie reportedly has grown her fortune to $10 million, and she and her sister Charli earn between $100,000 and $250,000 per sponsored TikTok post.
While some of Dixie’s net worth comes from the deal she and her sister landed with Hollister, she also formed partnerships with Puma and Valentino. Dixie is also working on developing her singing career.
Khaby Lame
Senegalese-born social media personality Khaby Lame has grown his net worth to $15 million thanks to TikTok. Although he’s worth less than Charli, he has gained more followers. Currently, Lame has 151.1 million followers on TikTok and 2.5 billion likes at the time of this writing. His content reveals the secret behind complicated life hacks, and surprise, they aren’t actually that complicated.
If you were a fan of Mr. Bean, you’re sure to like Lame’s content, which sometimes allows him to collect $400,000 per clip (if it's a collaboration post), reports Yahoo.
Addison Rae
Addison Rae is worth a whopping $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Rae started her TikTok channel with dance videos and quickly caught the media’s attention after she began showcasing her acting and singing abilities via the platform.
In January 2020, Rae signed a deal with WME talent agency, and a year later, she released her single, "Obsessed." The singer/actress was also featured in the Netflix film He’s All That. Although TikTok isn’t Rae’s main source of income, it has certainly helped her become widely recognized and land deals with brands like Vital Proteins.
Bella Poarch
Although Bella Poarch got her start on the social media platform in 2020, it didn’t take long for her to become TikTok famous (she currently has 92.2 million followers). Poarch, who was born in the Philippines but grew up in Texas, began raking in followers after posting a lip-sync video to the song "M to B," according to Forbes.
Not only did her rise in popularity help her land deals with Prada, Google, and Tinder, but it gave her the push she needed to enter the world of music. In May 2021, Poarch signed with Warner Records, thereby allowing her to release her first single, "Build a Bitch."
Before TikTok, Poarch served in the U.S. Navy. And now, she’s worth an estimated $5 million, reports Forbes.
Kris Collins
Although you can’t become TikTok famous overnight, Kris Collins sure comes close to it. Just before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Collins worked as a hairdresser in Vancouver, reports Forbes. But through the comedic skits she began uploading on TikTok, she’s become quite popular (she has 47 million followers) and rich.
Forbes estimates that Collins is worth $4.75 million, some of which comes from the deals she signed with Amazon and Lionsgate.
Josh Richards
Josh Richards has grown his TikTok following tremendously with his sports-centered content, and of course, some that involve dancing, lip-syncing, and comedy. While he first gained media attention using the Musical.ly app, it carried over after it was renamed TikTok in 2018.
Today, Richards’ channel has garnered 25.7 million followers, which has opened the doors to multiple opportunities, including hosting the Barstool Sports podcast BFFs alongside Dave Portnoy and Brianna Chickenfry. As far as his net worth goes, Richards is reportedly worth $5 million, according to Forbes.
Avani Gregg
At just 19 years old, Avani Gregg is worth an estimated $3 million. While she has encountered some pretty high hurdles (she broke her back after becoming a level 10 gymnast), she’s certainly bounced back from it all. Gregg’s TikTok channel, which contains mostly comedy and dance posts, helped her become widely recognized, garnering 42.6 million views.
Kimberly Loaiza
Singer Kimberly Loaiza began her career as a social media influencer in 2016 after starting a YouTube channel. After taking her talents to TikTok, Loaiza continued aweing viewers with her voice and watched her follower count reach 69 million followers. Not only has she had the opportunity to serve as a host at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Showcase event, but she was also nominated twice at the MTV Miaw Awards, Celebrity Net Worth points out.
Given the success she’s had with TikTok and her music career, it isn't a surprise that Loaiza is worth $8 million.
Zach King
Social media personality and filmmaker Zach King rose to fame from his TikTok postings. King began posting videos on YouTube in 2008, then moved onto Vine, and now uses TikTok to showcase his filmmaking and illusionist abilities. Today, he has grown his following to 70.5 million followers and is worth a reported $3 million.
