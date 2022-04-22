Honest Company Has Earned Jessica Alba Millions, New TV Show in the Works

Alba launched Honest in 2011 alongside business partners Brian Lee, Sean Kane, and Christopher Gavigan, and the company went public last year. “You have to have the vision that you’re going to be a big global brand in order to even get to that point,” Alba told Fortune recently, reflecting on the IPO. “I never knew exactly when it would happen or how it would happen. But I always did envision that I was going to be able to build a brand led by consumers that was going to be large and global.”