GMA's Amy Robach Appears to Be Dating Her Co-Anchor T.J. Holmes

The two have known each other since at least 2014 when Holmes joined GMA. They started working together as co-anchors on GMA3: What You Need to Know in 2020. They also trained and completed the New York City half-marathon together.

People reported that the co-anchors were friends who often went on double dates together with their spouses. Robach has been married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue since 2010. Holmes has also been married since 2010 to attorney Marilee Fiebig.