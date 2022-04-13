Robin Roberts Has Been a 'Good Morning America' Anchor for 20 Years

Robin Roberts has been a part of many Americans’ morning news media for decades, marking her 20-year anniversary with Good Morning America this week. She started her broadcast journalism career at small stations and became an ESPN sportscaster in 1990. Roberts has survived cancer and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and won multiple awards. She is also the author of several books.

Birthdate: November 23, 1960

Education: Southeastern Louisiana University

Partner: Amber Laign