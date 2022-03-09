Where Is GMA's Michael Strahan? Fans Want to Know About His Absence

Where Is GMA's Michael Strahan? Fans Want to Know About His AbsenceBy Danielle Letenyei
Mar. 9 2022, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Since the beginning of March, Good Morning America host Michael Strahan has been missing from the morning show desk, and fans are worried. Where is Strahan?
Strahan fans have posted their concerns over his whereabouts on social media outlets like Twitter and Instagram. Co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Lara Spencer have been filling in during Strahan’s absence.
“@GMA Where is Strahan? He has a lot of fans, at least say he's on vacation, out sick or something. On the View they let us know when someone is missing. @RobinRoberts @GStephanopoulos @michaelstrahan reach out to your fans,” fan SweetTea13 tweeted.
“@michaelstrahan when are you returning to GMA you are missed,” tweeted @deevonne59.
Some media outlets are trying to figure out if a Feb. 28 social media post on Strahan’s Instagram is a clue into his whereabouts. The post shows a picture of a sign that reads, “If you fear failure, you’re already considering it an option.” Strahan comments, “This is POWERFUL!!! When you think about fear, you’re more likely to fail, when you think about success, your(sic) more likely to succeed. Never FORGET that.”
Is Michael Strahan on vacation?
While there’s hasn’t been any official word from Strahan or GMA on what he's up to, there’s a chance that he hasn’t been on the show because he’s taking some personal time. It was around this same time last year that Strahan disappeared from the GMA morning show for a bit. Fans raised concern during that hiatus as well.
Strahan has posted on social media this week.
On March 7, Strahan posted a selfie to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. He’s wearing sunglasses and reportedly standing in his home. The post says, “Happy Monday! LOLOL.”
In reply to several comments made on Strahan’s post questioning his whereabouts, one fan replied, “@tjholmes taking over.”
In the most recent post to Strahan’s social media pages from March 8, he's unwrapping and then posing with a bust sculpture of himself made entirely of cheese. As he opens the present, he is talking to what sounds like it could be one or both of his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia.
“I just became a cheesehead… literally LOLOL. Thanks Sarah Cheese Lady for sending this,” Strahan tweeted.
Pictured behind Strahan and his cheesehead bust is a big-screen television displaying the NCAA Women’s Basketball game against TCU and Texas Tech. So, maybe Strahan took some time off to watch college basketball? The answer is really anyone’s guess.
Strahan has been full-time at GMA since 2016.
Strahan has been a full-time GMA host since 2016, when he left Live! with Kelly and Michael. His exit from the talk show with Kelly Ripa caused a bit of drama in the world of morning television and strained the relationship between Strahan and Ripa.
"When it was time to go, it was time to go. Certain things that were going on behind the scenes just caught up," Strahan to the New York Times about his departure from the show with Ripa.