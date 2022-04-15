N.Y. Fed President John Williams: Salary, Net Worth, and Background

N.Y. Fed President John Williams: Salary, Net Worth, and BackgroundBy Rachel Curry
Apr. 15 2022, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
A California native, John C. Williams officially became a New Yorker in 2018 when he signed on to become the Federal Reserve Bank of New York president and left his post as the CEO of the San Francisco Fed bank. Williams is one of the top economic experts in the U.S.
John C. Williams
President, Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Net worth: $2+ million
John Carroll Williams is the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Currently, he's also the vice chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee and the managing editor of the International Journal of Central Banking. Williams worked as an economist and started his journey in the Federal Reserve System in 1994. His previous roles include a senior economist for the White House Council of Economic Advisers, a lecturer at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business, and the head of San Francisco's Federal Reserve Bank.
- Birthdate: June 12, 1962
- Place of birth: Sacramento, Calif.
- Education: University of California, Berkeley (BA), London School of Economics (MSc), Stanford University (PhD)
- Wife: Audrey Lyndon
- Children: 2
How much does Williams make in salary as the president of the N.Y. Fed? What does his net worth look like after decades in the industry?
N.Y. Fed president John Williams talked about interest rate hikes in 2022.
When reporters asked Williams if the Fed would go through with a half-point rate hike on May 4, he responded, “That’s not a decision we’ve made yet.” If the Fed does proceed with this, Williams says, “I think that’s a reasonable option for us because the Federal funds rate is very low.”
Williams discussed the post-pandemic economy and said, “I think we can achieve a soft landing,” but that “It’s not going to be easy.”
How did John Williams become the N.Y. Fed president?
Williams was the CEO of the San Francisco Fed from 2011 until he joined the N.Y. Fed in 2018. He was a part of the San Francisco Fed beginning in 2002 and worked his way up the ranks.
Williams was an economist first, and he joined the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System back in 1994.
According to the N.Y. Fed, Williams “has produced seminal research on such critical monetary policy issues as the Zero Lower Bound and the neutral rate of interest.”
How much does John Williams make as head of the N.Y. Fed and what’s his net worth?
Federal Reserve governors like Williams make a reported $183,100 annually. This is less than what the U.S. Fed President (currently Jerome Powell) makes, which is $203,500. Congress sets the salary for these roles.
The Fed is quiet about salaries for most of its 23,000 employees but has released information about a few hundred higher-earning employees, including Williams. It isn't clear whether this compensation comes with a bonus structure of some kind.
Williams’ net worth isn't public, but people can estimate it based on his time in the Federal Reserve. He has earned at least $2,014,100 over the course of 12 years in an executive role. That puts his net worth safely in the millions. Considering that Williams is an economist, he’s likely pretty savvy with his funds.