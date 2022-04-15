N.Y. Fed President John Williams: Salary, Net Worth, and Background

John Carroll Williams is the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Currently, he's also the vice chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee and the managing editor of the International Journal of Central Banking. Williams worked as an economist and started his journey in the Federal Reserve System in 1994. His previous roles include a senior economist for the White House Council of Economic Advisers, a lecturer at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business, and the head of San Francisco's Federal Reserve Bank.

Audrey Lyndon Children: 2