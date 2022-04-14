Though Not Nearly as Rich as Kris Jenner, Boyfriend Corey Gamble Is a Millionaire

You don't have to watch their reality shows to know every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is wealthy, and as manager for her famous kids, Kris Jenner certainly has a sizable net worth. What's less clear to those who do pay attention to their lives is how much her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble is pulling down.

While Kris Jenner's boyfriend may not have a net worth even close to hers, he's far from destitute, and he didn't even derive his wealth solely from appearing on the family's numerous television shows.