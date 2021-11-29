Former NFL Player Michael Strahan Has a Net Worth of $65 Million

Former NFL Player Michael Strahan Has a Net Worth of $65 MillionBy Danielle Letenyei
Nov. 29 2021, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
The New York Giants retired Michael Strahan's No. 92 jersey 14 years after he left the NFL to pursue a career in television. The move means that no other player in the organization will wear that number in the future. Strahan has built a net worth of about $65 million as a football player, television talk show host, and sports analyst.
Michael Strahan
Former New York Giants defensive end, talk show host, and sports analyst
Net worth: $65 Million
Michael Strahan played 14 seasons for the New York Giants NFL team before retiring after the team's 2007 Super Bowl win. Today, Strahan is a co-host on Good Morning America.
Age: 50
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
College: Texas Southern University
"To be here today doesn't mean my journey is over. It just means my journey in the uniform is complete. I want to thank you for taking a 15-year journey with me. I love you, New York Giants fans," Strahan said at the ceremony on Nov. 28, which was held during half-time of the Giants game against the Philadephia Eagles.
Michael Strahan played 14 seasons with the Giants.
Strahan joined the Giants after being the team’s 40th pick in the second round of the NFL Draft. He played defensive end for the team for 14 seasons. He retired after the 2007 season, following the Giants’ Super Bowl win.
According to ESPN, Strahan is the Giants’ all-time leader in sacks, and he holds the NFL's single-season sack record. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Michael Strahan went into television after his NFL retirement.
Non-football fans know Strahan as a television personality. After he retired from football, he joined sports analysts Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Jimmy Johnson on the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show. In 2018, he became a host on the Fox NFL Thursday pregame show.
After a 2010 guest host appearance on Live! with Regis and Kelly, Strahan was selected as Regis Philbin’s replacement after he retired. During Strahan’s tenure co-hosting the show with Kelly Ripa between 2012 and 2016, they won two Daytime Emmys.
He left the show in 2016 to join the morning desk of Good Morning America, a role that he continues today. Strahan has made other appearances on various television shows and commercials.
Michael Strahan is a guest on the next Blue Origin spaceflight.
Strahan made headlines on Nov. 23 when it was announced that he will join the crew on the next Blue Origin flight to the edge of space. He's one of two guests invited on the spaceflight for billionaire Jeff Bezos’ rocket company.
The next Blue Origin flight is scheduled for Dec. 9 and will include six passengers—two more than previous flights.
“I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now space travel,” Strahan said Nov. 23 on Good Morning America. “And it’s going to take a while, but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, and I just want to be a part of it.”
Michael Strahan has been married twice.
Although Strahan isn’t currently married, he has been down the aisle a few times. His first marriage to interior designer Wanda Hutchins ended in 1996 after about four years.
Strahan married his second wife, Jean Muggli, in 1999 and the couple divorced in 2006. He was also engaged to Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy, but that engagement ended in 2014.