Lane Bess and Cameron Bess Slated for Dec. 9 Blue Origin Flight

Lane Bess and Cameron Bess Slated for Dec. 9 Blue Origin FlightBy Dan Clarendon
Nov. 23 2021, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Cybersecurity businessman Lane Bess, whose estimated net worth is in the high nine figures, is one of the astronauts slated to go to space on a Blue Origin flight on Dec. 9. He joins four other passengers including Michael Strahan, a Good Morning America co-anchor, and Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of Alan Shepard—the first American in space.
Lane Bess
Principal and Founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory
Net worth: $808 million as of March 2018 (unconfirmed)
Lane Bess is the principal and founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory, and he previously helped launch cybersecurity companies Zscaler and Palo Alto Networks.
Education: Carnegie Mellon University, University of Dayton
Better yet, Bess will be joined by his child Cameron. The duo will become the first parent-child pair to fly to space, according to a Blue Origin press release.
Lane Bess “built three billion-dollar companies in Internet security.”
As the spaceflight company explains in the release, Bess is the principal and founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory, which is “a family fund supporting technology firms that innovate and disrupt across multiple market sectors.”
However, Bess is best known for helping to launch the cybersecurity companies Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW).
Bess's LinkedIn profile reports that he earned a BS in Manager Economics from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from the University of Dayton. He worked as an executive vice president at Trend Micro before becoming the president and CEO of Palo Alton Networks and then CEO of Zscaler. A Carnegie Mellon bio reveals that Bess has “built three billion-dollar companies in Internet security” through his work with Trend Micro, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler.
If those résumé entries weren’t enough, Bess is also a Carnegie Mellon trustee, and he “supports philanthropic interests across health and social issues” alongside his family members, Blue Origin adds.
Tickets to space can’t be cheap, but Bess had an estimated net worth of at least $808 million as of March 2018. He owned more than 109,000 units of Zscaler stock at the time, according to Wallmine.
Lane Bess will be journeying into space with his child, Cameron
One of the other customers on the spaceflight is Cameron Bess, Bess’s child. Blue Origin’s press release refers to Cameron with "they/them" pronouns.
According to the release, Cameron is “a content creator with a passion for creating and expressing themselves in ways that can brighten a person’s day.”
Cameron studied computer science and game design at DigiPen Institute for Technology in Washington, and they have “developed an engaged community across multiple platforms, producing original content and developing proprietary software to support their audience.”
As someone who identifies as pansexual, Cameron “is proud to represent marginalized communities and hopes their journey can inspire others,” the release adds.
The other two customers who paid for tickets on Blue Origin’s Dec. 9 flight are space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor and investor Evan Dick. Strahan and Churchley are “honorary guests” on the flight. Liftoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. CT from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas.