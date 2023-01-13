Danny Keough's Net Worth Wasn't Impacted by His Marriage to Lisa Marie Presley

In the wake of the untimely death of Lisa Marie Presley at just 54 years old on Jan. 12, 2023, fans have been clamoring for more information than ever about her personal life. She was Elvis Presley's only child. Lisa Marie was married four different times throughout her life, but few fans know details about her first marriage to Danny Keough and how it gave way to two of her children.

With that being said, what is Danny Keough's net worth, and what do we know about their time together? Keep reading to find out!

What is Danny Keough's net worth?

Danny may be famous largely for his marriage to Lisa Marie and the children that union created, but he accomplished a bit in his own right as a musician. As such, he accumulated a comfortable net worth. He has a net worth of roughly $500,000, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Danny Keough Musician, actor Net worth: $500,000 Danny Keough is an American musician and actor famous for his marriage to Lisa Marie Presley as well as work on films such as The Lodge. Birthdate: Nov. 6, 1964 Birthplace: Uganda Birth name: Daniel Keough Father: Unknown Mother: Unknown Marriages: Lisa Marie Presley (1988–1994, divorced) Children: 2 (son Benjamin Keough and daughter Riley Keough)

What do we know about Danny Keough's life?

As reported by People, Lisa Marie and Danny met back in 1984 at The Church of Scientology's Celebrity Center, where both were affiliated and Lisa Marie resided at the time. Danny worked as a bass player and the two seemingly fell head-over-heels in love rather quickly. The duo were married in 1988 as Lisa Marie was pregnant with their first child, Riley Keough, who was born on May 29, 1989.

In 1992, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Benjamin Keough, who was born on Oct. 21 of that year. Unfortunately, Lisa Marie and Danny's relationship fell apart soon after that. The couple divorced in 1994 and just one month after splitting, Lisa Marie married Michael Jackson. Interestingly enough, Danny and Lisa Marie were cordial immediately after their split, with the former even attending Lisa Marie's wedding to Jackson.

Things remained as such for years to come, with Danny and Lisa Marie co-parenting their two children and maintaining an amicable relationship. Lisa Marie told Rolling Stone in 2003, "He's [Danny's] my absolute best friend in the world," and noted how happy she was that their paths intertwined.

Unfortunately, tragedy intertwined Lisa Marie and Danny once again in 2020. Their son, Benjamin, died by suicide and left his family scrambling to pick up the pieces. Per The Sun, Lisa Marie was "being comforted by her first husband" in the wake of Benjamin's death. "Danny has moved around a lot in the past but came back to be by Lisa's side immediately when they were left devastated by Ben's death, he was staying with her at the Beverly Hills Hotel," the source noted at the time.

Although nothing romantic manifested between the duo during this "extraordinarily difficult time," it did reaffirm that Danny was "a rock" for Lisa Marie and how the former couple was "very close" despite their divorce. Little is known about Danny's life nowadays, and he hasn't made a public statement in the wake of Lisa Marie's death.