Guitarist Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley's Fourth Husband, Is Worth Millions By Kathryn Underwood Jan. 13 2023, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Fourth in the series of husbands of Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Lockwood is a guitarist and producer to this day. He has worked with a number of well-known artists including Carly Simon and Aimee Mann. His divorce from Lisa Marie was finalized in 2021. What is Michael Lockwood's net worth in 2023?

Lockwood's divorce from Lisa Marie was finalized in 2021. What is Michael Lockwood's net worth in 2023? Keep reading for all the details.

What's Michael Lockwood's net worth?

Source: Getty Michael Lockwood with Lisa Marie Presley at the 2013 CMT Music Awards.

Lockwood states on his professional website that he "became involved with music from a young age." During the 1980s he was part of a band called Lions and Ghosts, which released two "critically acclaimed" albums before the band broke up. Michael Lockwood has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to numerous online sources.

Michael Lockwood Guitarist and Producer Net worth: $5 million Michael Lockwood is a guitarist and music producer who has been a part of various bands and worked with major recording artists over the years. Lockwood is also known as having been married to Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. For Presley it was the fourth marriage, and the couple had twin daughters together. The couple separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2021. Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan/ 12, 2023. Birthdate: May 22, 1961 Birthplace: Hawthorne, Calif. Former Spouse: Lisa Marie Presley (div. 2021) Children: 2 (twins Harper and Finley)

Here's a bit about Michael Lockwood's early life.

Not much has been publicly revealed about Lockwood's childhood. He was born in 1961 and he graduated from high school in Bakersfield, Calif. in 1978. He has been in the music business his entire adult life.

Michael Lockwood's first band was called Lions and Ghosts.

As Lockwood states, he worked in the 1980s with a band called Lions and Ghosts. The group signed with EMI America, a new record label that was a sister to Capitol Records, started by EMI. The Lions and Ghosts discography included two albums: Velvet Kiss, Lick of the Lime (1987)

Wild Garden (1989) After their second album, Lions and Ghosts disbanded.

Lockwood has also been a music producer. He worked with Aimee Mann for nearly a decade. Other Grammy-winning artists who worked with him over the years included Carly Simon, Fiona Apple, and Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles.

The musician and producer formed Sparkle Plenty Records in 2022 with his manager Jeff Keller. In a partnership with Deko Entertainment, Sparkle Plenty went on to sign the artist Bird Streets.

Source: Getty Presley performing with Lockwood at the Americana Music Festival and Conference in 2013.

Michael Lockwood's discography includes many albums released between 1987 and 2012.

Lockwood's albums (as either musician or collaborator) include: 2 as part of Lions and Ghosts

Albums in 1994, 1995, 2000, and 2002 with Aimee Mann

Brand New in 1997 with Salt-n-Pepa

I'd Rather Eat Glass in 2000 with Bijou Phillips

Albums in 2000, 2002, and 2008 with Carly Simon

Now What in 2006 with Lisa Marie Presley

Storm & Grace in 2008 with Lisa Marie Presley

Michael Lockwood shot to greater stardom as Lisa Marie Presley's husband.

Although his musical career was relatively successful, Lockwood is perhaps best known to the public as the fourth husband of Lisa Marie Presley. He married the only daughter of Elvis Presley in 2006, after having worked with Lisa Marie as her guitarist and producer.

Two years into their marriage, Lockwood and Presley welcomed twin daughters into their lives. Harper and Finley Lockwood were born on Oct. 7, 2008, the first children to Lockwood. Presley herself already was the mother of two children from her marriage to Danny Keough: Riley Keough, an actor, and Benjamin Keough, an aspiring musician who passed away in 2020.