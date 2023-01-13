Home > Net Worth Source: Riley Keough Facebook Riley Keough is an actor and model and the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley. Riley Keough — Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Is an Actor and Model By Kathryn Underwood Jan. 13 2023, Updated 10:53 a.m. ET

As the news of the sudden and unexpected death of Lisa Marie Presley hits the public, many wonder about her four children. One of Presley's daughters is actor and model Riley Keough, who has had quite a successful career in her 33 years. Here's how much Riley Keough's net worth is in 2023.

Riley Keough has film credits to her name such as Mad Max: Fury Road and Magic Mike, as well as a number of horror films and other projects. She is the eldest granddaughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Her net worth as of January 2023 is an estimated $5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Here's a bit about Riley Keough's early life.

Keough is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. She was raised alongside her brother Benjamin Keough, and their parents divorced when she was six years old. Keough has compared her parents by noting that life with her mother was "very privileged" but her father lived a poorer lifestyle.

Keough frequently traveled between her parents' separate homes and was thus homeschooled for much of her childhood. She also saw her mother through her brief marriages to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and to Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

How did Riley Keough become famous?

Although her mother and grandparents were of course celebrities, Keough has made her own fame through modeling and acting. Her modeling career launched in 2015 with shows for Dolce & Gabbana and for Christian Dior. Notable magazine covers: August 2004: Vogue (U.S.

2005: Elle (Japan)

2005: Vogue (Korea)

2005: Jalouse (France)

2005: L'Officiel (France)

Here's a look at Keough's filmography: 2010: The Runaways

2011: The Good Doctor

2011: Jack and Diane

2012: Magic Mike

2012: Yellow

2015: Mad Max: Fury Road

2015: Dixieland

2016: Lovesong

2016: American Honey

2017: It Comes at Night

2018: The House That Jack Built

2019: The Lodge

2020: Zola

Keough is also in a Netflix psychological thriller, The Devil All The Time, which premiered on the streaming service in 2020. She is starring in Daisy Jones and the Six, set to premiere in March 2023 on Prime Video.

Keough's breakthrough role is widely considered to be in the first season of The Girlfriend Experience, which aired on Starz. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work on the show. Her 2016 role in American Honey garnered her a nomination for Best Supporting Female at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Riley Keough is married — who is her husband?

In 2015, Keough married Ben Smith-Peterson, a stuntman she had met during filming of Mad Max: Fury Road. They purchased a home for $1.3 million in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles in 2018.

Riley Keough will likely inherit Graceland following her mother's death.