Benjamin Keough Had a Decent Net Worth Upon His Death

By Kathryn Underwood Jan. 13 2023, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

A young man who was famous for the fact that he was the sole grandson of Elvis Presley as well as his striking resemblance to "The King," Benjamin Keough had a short life. The son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, Benjamin Keough was a musician who seemingly never met the expectations placed on him. How much was Benjamin Keough's net worth when he died?

Benjamin Keough, brother to Riley Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood, died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020. His death left his mother, sisters, and other loved ones devastated. On Jan. 12, 2023, his mother Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest at the age of 54. Though details are unclear, one source estimates his net worth was around $1 million when he died. Let's discuss.

Benjamin Keough Musician Net worth: $1 million (unconfirmed) Benjamin Keough was the only son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough and the sole grandson of Priscilla and Elvis Presley. He reportedly strove to follow in his famous grandfather's career footsteps, struggling with the pressure of hoping to be as successful as him and his mother as a musician and actor. He ended his life on July 12, 2020, in California. His sister, actor Riley Keough, and mother Lisa Marie both shared their grief on social media with tributes to him. Birthdate: Oct. 21, 1992 Birthplace: Tampa, Fla. Date of Death: July 12, 2020 Parents: Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley Siblings: Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood, Harper Lockwood

What was Benjamin Keough's early life like?

Benjamin Keough was the second child born to Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. The couple had met while Keough was performing as a bass guitarist in Lisa Marie's band. Their first child, daughter Riley, was born in 1989, followed by Benjamin in 1992.

Keough's parents divorced after about six years of marriage, and his mother Lisa Marie married three more times after that. Her tumultuous love life likely made an impact on Benjamin and his sister Riley's lives, as they traveled back and forth between their parents' homes frequently as children.

Keough's mother was married a total of four times: Danny Keough from 1988–1994

Michael Jackson from 1994–1996

Nicolas Cage from 2002–2004

Michael Lockwood from 2006–2021 (she filed for divorce in 2016) Keough also had two half-sisters, twins Finley and Harper, who were born in 2008 to Michael Lockwood and his mother Lisa Marie.

Source: Getty Images At TCL Chinese Theatre, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, and Riley Keough were honored in a handprint ceremony in 2022. Benjamin Keough's half-sisters Finley and Harper were also present, along with the star of the new 'Elvis' biopic.

Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020.

Keough's family was shocked and saddened when he died by suicide at the age of 27. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 12, 2020, leaving behind three sisters, his mother, and his grandmother.

As the Associated Press reported at the time, Roger Widynowski, Lisa Marie Presley's representative, said, “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Source: Getty Images Benjamin Keough on the far right with sister Riley and mother Lisa Marie, as well as his mother's ex-fiance in 2000.

Keough had tried to launch a music career, reportedly making a $5 million deal with Universal to record an album in 2009. However, according to AllThatsInteresting.com, he never released any music.

Keough had told the media of his struggles with addiction and often blamed the Church of Scientology for his troubles. After his death by suicide, he was buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland.

Loved ones poured out their grief on social media following Benjamin Keough's death.

Riley Keough's wrote on Instagram, as US Weekly reported, soon after his death: “You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector.”

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating,” shared his grandmother Priscilla Presley on Facebook.

Lisa Marie Presley shared a tribute on National Grief Awareness Day in 2022, stating, "My and my three daughters' lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day." She also advised friends and loved ones to ask people about the person they've lost to keep their memory alive.