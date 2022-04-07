Belugies was created by Abigail, a 14-year-old artist who is giving back with her 8,000 piece collection. She recently donated $50,000 to the Beluga Whale Alliance in Alaska with proceeds from the sale of NFTs, and in total has donated over $248,000 to various charities.

"With the help of our community we have made the world a better place and have helped in the lives of children, animals, and ecosystems," she wrote on her website. "And we have so much more to come."

Abigail's profits are estimated at over $1 million, and her NFTs can be purchased directly from her website.